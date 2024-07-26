Carolina Panthers' marquee addition already making waves at training camp
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers made several bold moves throughout the offseason. Dan Morgan had to do something drastic to get this organization out of their current slump. This centered on focusing his primary assets on upgrading the offense in pursuit of making quarterback Bryce Young's life easier.
Morgan believes in Young. Dave Canales does too. The Panthers showed this by bolstering everything around the signal-caller, ensuring he has the right environment to flourish in 2024 and beyond.
One acquisition, in particular, wasted no time in making waves over camp. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly before the free-agent frenzy commenced. Considering the minimal compensation attached, it already looks like a tremendous move that can reap significant rewards.
Diontae Johnson made an imposing start to Carolina Panthers training camp
Johnson's quick-twitch explosiveness and slick cuts out of his route stems have been on full display over the early sessions of camp. He's developing some encouraging early chemistry with Young and emerged as the new No. 1 option in the passing game quickly.
That's not a slight on Adam Thielen, who was seen as a possession receiver coming into the Panthers last season. The veteran can now occupy that role thanks to the quality options around him on the depth chart.
The former third-round selection seems keen to maximize another opportunity elsewhere. Johnson was cast aside by the Pittsburgh Steelers for nothing more than cornerback Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap. He's taken that personally, so the motivation to prove people wrong and earn himself a new deal along the way represents a strong platform to build back his reputation.
It's been an impressive start from Johnson, whose route-running prowess and ability to separate have been a breath of fresh air. The Toledo product is also spending as much time as possible with Young away from the gridiron to ensure they're on the same wavelength when the regular season commences.
"I feel like our relationship is steadily growing. Once I got here, OTAs the first practice and whatnot, we clicked instantly. We watch film together outside of practice and stuff like that. I'm just trying to get in the playbook with him and see like, what he's looking at on certain things so I can be on the same page with him. It doesn't matter what position you're in with him, just trying to be in a position to make a play at all times."- Diontae Johnson
Johnson's got a point to prove. He's looking to mature after accusations of being a locker-room disruption surfaced with the Steelers last season. This is all part of the growing process, but there won't be many chances after this one if the same trend continues.
That's a worst-case scenario right now. All signs are pointing up where Johnson is concerned. He's a gifted wideout with Pro Bowl-caliber production previously. Anything like the same makes him the Panthers' most prolific receiving option by a considerable margin.
Young has all the tools needed to show the world why he was the consensus No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft next season. Johnson's going to be an integral part of any success that comes his way, so it's encouraging to see this potentially prolific duo hit it off immediately.
And who knows, perhaps this low-risk, high-reward trade might become more than a short-term arrangement when it's all said and done.