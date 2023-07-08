Panthers News: Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Justin Houston and workouts
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as we edge closer to preseason games and training camp at Wofford College?
Good morning and a happy weekend to you all. It won't be much longer before the Carolina Panthers end their period of rest and congregate for an important training camp in Spartanburg, but the offensive players have already begun honing skills together and building chemistry heading into the 2023 campaign.
As always, the news and rumors continue to generate column inches. Among the stories causing debate recently include Brian Burns' importance, Yetur Gross-Matos opening up about his transition, The Panthers being linked to an All-Pro edge rusher, and more players on offense coming together for a special workout.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers' offense working out
There have been many changes across the Carolina Panthers' offense throughout an unprecedented offseason of changes. Something that comes with fresh hope but could also result in chemistry problems unless everyone gets on the same page quickly.
This is something Bryce Young and his squad are taking into their own hands before training camp. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was joined by more offensive players - including veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton - for another private workout at SMU, which represents a real statement of intent from an offense that could be among the league's surprise packages next season.
Carolina's fortunes all depend on whether veteran signings pan out and how Young transitions to the faster-paced NFL. But they are leaving nothing to chance and displaying a sort of purposeful mindset that was sorely lacking under the previous regime.