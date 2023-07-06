Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Miles Sanders and dark horses
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as we are now just under three weeks away from the team's annual training camp?
The Carolina Panthers are winding down their period of rest before making the trip to Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp. Something that can hopefully build on the team's promising early workouts after one of the most dramatic offseasons in franchise history.
Until the big day arrives, there is plenty to ponder. Among the stories causing debate recently include Bryce Young and his offense working out, Brian Burns' status among the elite edge rushers, Miles Sanders tipped for superstardom, and a FOX Sports analyst tipping the Panthers as a dark-horse NFC challenger in 2023.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers pass-catchers work out with Bryce Young
While this is normally the final opportunity for relaxation before a grueling few months for every NFL player, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and his skill position players had other ideas. Videos began surfacing of the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft throwing passes with those expected to be counted upon heavily next season on Monday, which was a pretty full turnout despite this being the offseason lull.
This might not seem like much, but it's pretty significant when one examines things further. Young is aiming to hit the ground running and clearly has everyone on board based on the top-end talent that joined the signal-caller for this special workout.
It's also a sign that the Panthers are taking things far more seriously this summer. Increased standards and professionalism have been prevalent throughout Frank Reich's brief time as head coach so far. Although it's a small part of the puzzle, the session signifies a real statement of intent, and long may it continue.