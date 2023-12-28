Panthers News: Bryce Young, Cam Newton, Brian Burns and Julius Peppers
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's maturity
The last two games have been largely positive for Bryce Young. We're starting to see the rookie quarterback come into his own within a scheme that suits his skills far better than the concepts deployed earlier in the campaign. This is bringing improved production and hope for what could be on the way moving forward.
Young's been a model professional throughout a turbulent first season with the Carolina Panthers. When discussing this topic recently, interim head coach Chris Tabor focused on the signal-caller's maturity and work ethic as primary reasons for long-term confidence based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"His work ethic is outstanding, and that hasn’t changed. I see it all the time. In fact, he was in the weight room super early this morning gettin’ his lift in. The guy stays late and watches a lot of film. He has all the things you see older quarterbacks have. Now, you’re seein’ a guy take a fourth-quarter drive in the Atlanta game, and then to the next week to where it wasn’t going as well offensively at the very beginning in the first quarter—but then saying, ‘Let’s stop, now let’s start playin’ and get everybody goin.’ You’re seein’ a lot of those intangibles. I see it in practice when he commands the huddle. And he’s just gonna continue to get better and better as he goes through these experiences."- Chris Tabor via USA Today Sports
The No. 1 overall selection has remained focused in the face of adversity. His leadership and ability to come through in the clutch have increased belief in the locker room. If Young can keep this up over Carolina's final two games, it'll only raise optimism heading into another pivotal offseason.