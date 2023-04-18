Panthers News: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Scott Fitterer and major betting shift
Biggest betting shift yet for Carolina Panthers pick
No sooner had Bryce Young revealed he was canceling his remaining re-draft visits, there was the biggest shift in betting odds yet regarding the Carolina Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall. And to nobody's surprise, it went completely in the Alabama product's favor.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Young is now the overwhelming favorite to hear his name called first at -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100). C.J. Stroud has propelled out to +650 (bet $100 to win $650) after being odds on just a few short days ago.
The situation is similar across most sportsbooks. Bet MGM even went as far as to close the book on Carolina's pick, with betting available from No. 2 overall onwards given how steep the momentum became in Young's favor.
It's getting to the point now where the Panthers might announce the pick before the draft arrives. That's not what Roger Goodell wants for rating and suspense, but Young coming to the stage before any other prospect seems like a done deal.
Whether he'll be the right pick or not is debatable. In truth, the Panthers couldn't have gone wrong with either Young or Stroud. Following an outstanding offseason across the board, this is also arguably the best spot for any rookie to hone their craft.
For now, we wait for official confirmation. Something that might not be much longer arriving.
