Panthers news: Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero, Jim Harbaugh and interviews
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's reflection
Bryce Young's rookie season didn't go as planned. His performances weren't good enough overall. The Carolina Panthers failed to put the right pieces around their No. 1 overall selection. He flashed occasionally, but much more is needed to justify the organization's substantial investment.
A critical offseason awaits Young in terms of self-reflecting and developing his craft. It'll be another new head coach and offensive playbook next time around, but the former Alabama star is currently focused on himself and examining the wreckage of the 2023 season based on comments via the team's website.
"I haven't really had that time to reflect (yet) and to do that self scout. I'll definitely sit down, I'll watch every snap, go through it, chart things, figure out strengths and weaknesses, all that stuff. I don't wanna just say something random and it not be the truth. But, I'll know when I get a chance to do that. Ultimately, we had the same people in the building. Obviously, unfortunately, people left, but it wasn't like we brought anything new in. And that's part of the job. It's part of being a pro; you gotta show up every week and what that game plan is, master it and whether it was the same person, or a different person, that was the same process. Ultimately, I feel like we were put in the situation, I was put in the situation, to succeed. A lot of stuff that I want to work on and clean up. And that'll, that'll be how I look at it going forward."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Young is a talented kid. He's not played well more often than not. He also needs more assistance. There's a lot of heated debate around the signal-caller for good or bad, but nobody can deny these three facts from an underwhelming rookie campaign with mitigating circumstances attached.