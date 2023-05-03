Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jammie Robinson, Matt Corral and Terrace Marshall
Carolina Panthers QB goes back to his roots
There was plenty of speculation about what number Bryce Young would wear after becoming the Carolina Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall. The signal-caller has worn No. 9 throughout his playing career, which was ironically donned by Matt Corral - last season's draftee who looks further down the pecking order than ever before.
Corral put out two cryptic Instagram stories before and after the 2023 NFL Draft that might indicate petulance. The Panthers didn't trade the quarterback, so he'll just have to suck it up and fight for his spot just like everyone else.
As it turned out, the rumors were nothing more than that. The team announced that Young would wear No. 9, with Corral moving back to No. 2, which he wore in high school and at Ole Miss before Carolina traded up to acquire him at No. 94 overall.
This makes sense and is a request Corral made before the draft. Of course, No. 2 became readily available after the Panthers included wide receiver D.J. Moore in the package that secured the top selection from the Chicago Bears.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Corral. It's not been the easiest beginning to his NFL journey and unless he demonstrates real growth heading into a critical sophomore campaign, there's a high chance he could be playing elsewhere if the Panthers get a reasonable offer.