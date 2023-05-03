Panthers News: Bryce Young, Jammie Robinson, Matt Corral and Terrace Marshall
Terrace Marshall Jr. earning Carolina Panthers respect
With all the new arrivals and draft picks available to the Carolina Panthers, it's easy to forget the potential surrounding wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. The former second-round selection made significant strides once Matt Rhule was fired in 2022 and more could be on the way entering Year 3 of his professional career.
Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Jonathan Mingo have all joined the Panthers this offseason. But based on the recent comments made by general manager Scott Fitterer, it seems as if the new coaching staff has been pleasantly surprised by what they've seen from the one-time LSU stud during their early interactions.
"Terrace Marshall is absolutely phenomenal. Even the coaches have come in and said 'Wow I didn't realize this kid was this good'."- Scott Fitterer via Twitter
This is a major confidence boost for Marshall, who endured a rough ride during Rhule's reign of terror. But the way he came on once given the chance indicates yet another personnel move the former head coach got completely wrong.
Marshall has the size and explosiveness to become a potential No. 2 or even No. 1 option depending on how the coaching staff sees fit. The competition for targets is fierce after a busy period of recruitment, but there is now genuine momentum surrounding the No. 59 overall pick in 2021 that hasn't been evident previously.