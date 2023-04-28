Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich and David Tepper
Scott Fitterer thrilled with Carolina Panthers pick at No. 1
This was the play that Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer had been waiting for. The chance to draft and develop a top-level quarterback and build around a cheap rookie contract in pursuit of becoming a contender.
Striking this trade with the Chicago Bears that eventually resulted in Bryce Young becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was done pretty quickly. But the assessment was thorough.
When speaking to the team's website, Fitterer stated that Young checked every box and there was true conviction in his potential at the next level. Something everyone was unanimously on board with despite providing each prospect a legitimate opportunity to alter their initial perceptions.
"Throughout the process, he checked every box that we had. We tested him. We talked to him. We had dinner with him. And just every time we met with him, we felt more and more convicted. And we liked all the guys, but Bryce was the guy that we really felt strongly about."- Scott Fitterer via Panthers.com
The Panthers resisted the temptation to move back into the first round, even though Fitterer said it might be an option. Perhaps the run-on wide receivers changed their mind, or perhaps they feel like one of the top prospects on their board will be around at No. 39 overall.
Either way, there was only one objective from Day 1. In terms of that, it was mission accomplished.