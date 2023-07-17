Panthers News: DeAndre Hopkins, Miles Sanders, Sam Darnold and Terrace Marshall Jr.
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as training camp and preseason games are firmly in the team's immediate future?
Another week begins and in just a few short days Bryce Young - together with other rookies - descend on the stifling humidity of Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp. Something that represents a pivotal few weeks heading into the Carolina Panthers' season opener at the Atlanta Falcons.
Until then, among the stories generating column inches recently include Miles Sanders' value, Terrace Marshall Jr.'s upside, Sam Darnold throwing potential shade at the Panthers, and DeAndre Hopkins ending any homecoming speculation.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
DeAndre Hopkins ends Carolina Panthers speculation
Although there had been no genuine interest in DeAndre Hopkins from the Carolina Panthers, some fans still held out hope that the former Clemson star would make an emotional return home and bolster the team's passing attack in 2023. However, any feint hope was dashed on Sunday when news surfaced that the All-Pro was signing for the Tennessee Titans.
Hopkins got a two-year deal that could be worth $15 million next season. Considering how the Panthers have gone about their business this offseason with team-friendly deals that don't jeopardize further moves, paying this sum was a non-starter no matter how much the wideout could have helped.
The Panthers are clearly confident that Adam Theilen, D.J. Chark, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Laviska Shenault Jr. can pick up the slack after trading D.J. Moore. Whether it'll pay off or not is another matter.