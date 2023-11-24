Panthers News: Frank Reich, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Young and Austin Corbett
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's mental fatigue?
One could forgive Bryce Young for getting a little tired of the way his rookie season is unfolding. The quarterback is going through real hardship behind a woeful offensive line and throwing the football to pass-catchers who cannot seem to create any consistent separation - Adam Thielen aside, of course.
Young was sacked seven times against the Dallas Cowboys and things might not get much better moving forward without Austin Corbett. When discussing the signal-caller recently, head coach Frank Reich said via Sports Illustrated he believes the No. 1 pick has what it takes to overcome any mental fatigue and come out of the other end fighting.
"We all have weaknesses. We all struggle at times mentally, all of us do. Even the most confident guys, the best players in the world, everybody does. I'm sure Bryce has his struggles. But I also believe that he's got an inner strength that has helped him get to where he's gotten to. Even though we all know he's won a lot of games in high school and college, I think he's made to handle stuff like this, and I don't think he'll accept it."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
These struggles are something Young has yet to experience during his football career. He's voiced his displeasure to the locker room on more than one occasion, so the former Alabama star has probably come to the realization like the rest of us that riding out the storm over Carolina's remaining games is the only viable target.