Continuity tipped to propel Carolina Panthers' emerging stud in 2024
By Dean Jones
Fans could count the Carolina Panthers' positives from the 2023 campaign on one hand. It was a season that promised much and delivered nothing but embarrassment. It came as no surprise to see wholesale changes once again.
It's time the Panthers got back on track. Dan Morgan wants to restore the culture and adopt a sense of team-first roster building that the previous regime couldn't manage as they went into self-preservation mode. Anyone not fitting this newfound ethos was moved on. Others chose to depart willingly.
One player the Panthers weren't going to let go under any circumstances was Derrick Brown. Morgan recognized he was an integral piece of the puzzle following another standout campaign as all around him crumbled. Carolina made a real statement of intent by giving the formidable defensive lineman a four-year, $96 million deal to confirm his status as a long-term foundational piece.
Carolina Panthers' defensive continuity can help Derrick Brown excel further in 2024
Brown would do well to top what he accomplished in 2024. Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer believes it's entirely possible thanks to the schematic continuity and the addition of A'Shawn Robinson from the New York Giants in free agency.
"With defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive line coach Todd Wash returning to Carolina this season, there stands a chance that [Derrick] Brown could improve on his breakout campaign due to the familiarity with the system. He could also see significantly less double teams against the run with the free-agent addition of A’Shawn Robinson, another big-bodied presence in the trenches. Brown was the Panthers’ best player during an abysmal 2023 campaign. If he can continue to be the face of the defense, and ascend to even bigger heights, the contract extension he received in April will be considered a team-friendly bargain. Brown is one of the best run-defending linemen in the league, and with added pieces to the defense, he shouldn’t have to be the be-all, end-all cog that he was last season."- Mike Kaye, Charlotte Observer
Brown and Robinson have the makings of a productive 3-4 defensive end tandem within Ejiro Evero's system. Both found life difficult generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but this represents a monumental proposition to overcome on running downs. If nose tackle Shy Tuttle also improves, the better Carolina's chances will be.
Questions remain about the edge rushing options, the linebacking corps, and the cornerback room. But if the front three on defense can set the tone, it'll raise performance levels everywhere.
The former first-round pick out of Auburn is the focal point. Brown is riding on the crest of a wave despite facing double and triple-teams throughout his record-breaking tackle campaign in 2023. Make no mistake, any further growth will come with All-Pro consideration.
That's the motivational tool - along with getting the Panthers off rock bottom and back to respectability - that Brown needs to excel. He's firmly classed among the NFL's elite right now. If he can attain more sacks, that's the missing piece of the puzzle.
The Panthers' defense will go as far as Brown takes them next season. He's the franchise's best player - one with the rare ability to take over any game. If this team is more competitive under head coach Dave Canales, it's small margins like this that will make a massive difference.