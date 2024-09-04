Dave Canales adopts the perfect approach to first Carolina Panthers' tilt
By Dean Jones
One could forgive Dave Canales for feeling a little anxious this week. The Carolina Panthers head coach is gearing up for his first regular season game in the top job. He's been around the league a long time. Nothing compares to this.
Canales took on a monumental task this offseason. The Panthers were languishing at rock bottom after a two-win campaign that saw the NFL's laughingstock tag quickly descend on the franchise. His unrivaled enthusiasm and glass-half-full mentality were sorely needed. More importantly, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator got everyone on the same page with one common goal in mind.
This was undoubtedly positive as the Panthers look to win back respectability in 2024. But the proof is in the pudding.
Fans have been sold false promises and delusions of grandeur before. They are approaching this new regime with more caution and rightfully so. Winning back trust is just as important as winning games this season. That won't be going unnoticed by Canales, whose concise, passionate approach to galvanizing the entire franchise was largely well-received throughout the summer.
Business is picking up now.
Dave Canales leaning on experienced figures during first Carolina Panthers campaign
All it'll take is a poor run to start the season for all this optimism to come crashing down. That could lead to panic, especially considering the impulsive nature of team owner David Tepper. However, Canales is looking to remain even-keeled, rely on the traits that got him this far, and lean on experienced figures - both within the organization and his past - based on comments via the team's website.
"I think the important part as we do our weekly meetings, as we coordinate things, the feel of the practice. Really, it's finding our way, finding the Panthers' way to do things based on who our staff is, based on who our players are, and the character of this team. I think it's so important to kind of keep it in our wheelhouse in different ways. So there are some things that are, that are a little bit different. What encouraged me the most was to say if I can stay focused on the things that matter to these guys, that mattered to Tony [Dungy], that mattered to coach [Dom] Capers, that mattered to coach [Jim] Caldwell who are in the building, and keep our focus, then I feel like we can really build a good solid team with the mentality and with the philosophy."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Canales is not in this alone. While too many on the staff started looking out for their own interests when things began poorly under Frank Reich in 2023, there is more cohesion and collaboration this time around. The head coach is a disciple of Pete Carroll - something you can see in his approach every day. He valued this higher than almost anything.
This is much more than just an ordinary week. It's a chance for Canales to stamp his mark and showcase the improvements made after another preparation period of wholesale changes in Carolina. Nobody is anticipating a Houston Texans-like surge into immediate contention. What fans are expecting is fundamentally sound football and passion for the logo.
That is the minimum requirement after how things have unfolded under the previous two head coaches. Canales is bullish about his team's chances and was thrilled with the way everyone bought in this offseason. He's also seeking the counsel of those who've experienced the highs of lows that come with holding a head coaching position in the NFL. That can only serve him in good stead ahead of some stern upcoming challenges.
It's a support system Canales can depend upon through good times and bad. Hopefully, it has the desired effect and the Panthers can begin their long climb back to the league's top table.