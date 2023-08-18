Everything to know for Carolina Panthers at NY Giants in Preseason Week 2
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers look to bounce back from a disappointing first preseason game when they take on the New York Giants tonight.
After getting shut out against the New York Jets last weekend, the Carolina Panthers have an added sense of urgency to perform in Preseason Week 2. The results don't matter at this stage, of course, but a complete lack of execution wasn't what head coach Frank Reich or anyone envisaged from a team that built some significant momentum throughout the summer.
This was a humbling experience for many. One that will have dented pride and demands a positive response tonight when the Panthers travel to the New York Giants in front of a national audience on the NFL Network.
Rookie quarterback Bryce Young promises to play a similar amount before Matt Corral comes into the fold. All eyes will also be on the offensive line after they were torched by a deep Jets defensive front last time out.
The Giants won't make things easy - not by any stretch of the imagination. So this is expected to be another useful evaluation tool for Reich and his staff with the dreaded final cuts looming large.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Carolina's contest at MetLife Stadium.
Carolina Panthers at NY Giants odds for Preseason Week 2
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at the Giants in Preseason Week 2.
- Carolina +3.0 is available at -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- New York -3.0 is available at -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone that thinks Reich's men can secure a morale-boosting victory on the money line can bet them at +135 (bet $100 to win $135). The Giants are favored to emerge victorious on home soil at -160 (bet $160 to win $100).
FanDuel has set the over/under at 38.5 points, which can be wagered at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers at NY Giants best bets
As previously stated, betting on preseason games should be done with extreme caution attached. That said, anyone who listened to our advice last weekend about betting the under got themselves a nice little win.
That's the method we'll be rolling with once again. However, we've also thrown something else into the equation.
Once again, backing the under 38.5 points at -110 with FanDuel Sportsbook (bet $110 to win $100) is the play. But considering how the Panthers need to start quickly after their inept Preseason Week 1 outing, placing a small wager on them winning the first half at +112 (bet $100 to win $112) is another tentative suggestion.
How to watch Carolina Panthers at NY Giants
The game is also available to view on the NFL Network.