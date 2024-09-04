How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in NFL Week 1 with and without cable
By Dean Jones
After another highly eventful offseason, the Carolina Panthers return to action this weekend for their regular season opener at the New Orleans Saints. Dave Canales' first taste of competitive action as an NFL head coach is versus a divisional foe - one he should know a great deal about having been Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator during the previous campaign.
The Panthers aren't expected to get their season off on a positive note. Canales is confident his squad can become a surprise some don't see coming, especially after going through untold turmoil in 2023. Progress might not happen right away, but it would be surprising if it didn't arrive in some capacity.
New Orleans went through some significant salary-cap manipulation once again this offseason. Kicking the can down the road has become synonymous with the franchise in recent years. Just how much longer they can keep this up is anyone's guess, so the need to re-establish themselves as a potential playoff contender is essential for head coach Dennis Allen to avoid further speculation about his future.
Canales will see this game as a chance to make an immediate statement on the road. The Saints won't want to be embarrassed versus the NFL's laughingstock last season, so it's got all the makings of a fascinating contest to kick off the campaign.
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints details
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Start: 1.00 p.m. Eastern Time
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Saints on TV
The Panthers' game will be shown live on FOX. 506 Sports will have a map of the regions showing the contest in full on Wednesday, September 4.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs. Saints
There are several streaming services showing Carolina's regular-season curtain raiser at the Caesars Superdome. The NFL's increasing popularity can make this a minefield of sorts, but there are multiple options available for fans in or out of the team's market.
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- YouTube TV
- FOX App
- fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
- Hulu +
Let's hope the Panthers kickstart their exciting new era under Canales with a surprising victory on the road. That will be easier said than done for a team that struggled so heavily in 2023, but the newfound positivity and quiet sense of belief within the organization suggests they can keep things closer than many anticipate heading into the encounter.
Canales will be expecting nothing less from his players. It's time for them to deliver.