Marvin Harrison Jr.: The benchmark for Carolina Panthers 2024 WR scouting
Even if the Carolina Panthers don't have a first-round pick, is Marvin Harrison Jr. the best wide receiver prospect in the last decade?
Despite not having a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Carolina Panthers fans should still get to know who the best prospects could be for next year's event, even if they won't be in the running for them. Still, having a benchmark for the potential 2024 wide receiver class will be helpful to have.
The 2023 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, especially for the Carolina Panthers. Draft class breakdowns are done for the most part, film reviews are coming and going, and grades on each draft selection or class are all but through.
While the most recent draft has been completed, the cycle continues. Fans need to get an idea of who to look out for in next year’s draft and throughout the upcoming season. This is why we have summer scouting; to evaluate and touch on the potential top prospects in next year’s draft - it's genuinely a 24/7/365 cycle.
To kick off my summer scouting, I took an in-depth dive into the film of Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.
Harrison is the country's best wideout with the accolades and production to back it up. He’s a unanimous All-American, first-team All-Big 10, and averaged just over 16 yards per reception while racking up 14 touchdowns for Ohio State, according to ESPN.
Of course, not everything is about statistics and awards. Does the film back up the claim mentioned above? After digging into his tape, I believe Harrison is just that.
Here is my film review of the Buckeyes star receiver.