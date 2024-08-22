NFC South rival blasts Carolina Panthers over Bryce Young's rookie freefall
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers failed Bryce Young during his rookie season. That is not up for debate following the concerning revelations that surfaced after previous head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer were canned.
Nobody got on the same page regarding his development. Everyone thought they had the answer. Some even went crying to team owner David Tepper when they felt their opinions weren't being acknowledged. That's without taking into account the subpar talent acquired by Fitterer and Reich's outdated schematic concepts. It was a complete mess from start to finish.
Young will be the first to acknowledge there were problems to fix from his end. Dave Canales comes with a strong reputation for helping struggling quarterbacks find their feet. His methods are already bringing a positive response. Couple this with the enhanced options in the passing game and significant investments along the offensive line interior, things are looking up.
The former Alabama star received a surprising confidence boost from an unlikely source recently. Someone who will be looking to make life extremely comfortable for Young in Week 1 when the Panthers travel to the New Orleans Saints.
Cam Jordan contextualizes Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's struggles perfectly
During an appearance on Mina Kimes' podcast, veteran defensive end Cam Jordan contextualized Young's rookie struggles perfectly. He placed the blame squarely on Carolina's front office for providing him with an inept supporting cast. He's also not a fan of the pressure placed on first-year quarterbacks to thrive in toxic environments immediately.
"What did they protect him [Bryce Young] with? They had one tackle returning that they could rely on. It was not something he was akin to. He's used to having the Alabama starting line, each one of them is going to go in the first two rounds. They spent money on their offensive line this offseason. What he's used to, let's go get that. They got rid of D.J. Moore last year. Took away their deep threat. Adam Thielen was the route runner, but what else do you have? And then they said, 'succeed'. I love the idea of young quarterbacks coming into the game and hate the idea that they have to produce immediately."- Cam Jordan
Jordan isn't normally one to console anybody, least of all opposing quarterbacks in the same division. Everyone knows Young was set up to fail by the Panthers last season. Dan Morgan was part of that front office structure as Fitterer's right-hand man. However, he wanted to adopt the opposite approach.
The new general manager spent every significant resource on providing Young with a sounder footing this offseason. His first two selections in the draft came on the offensive side of the football. The majority of Carolina's financial resources in free agency went to Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis at the guard spots. Trading for Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also something that should help greatly.
Those who spent their offseason kicking Young when he's down might be eating their words if these improvements have the desired effect. Nobody is expecting the signal-caller to enter NFL MVP consideration in Year 2 of his professional career. What they are expecting is improved distribution, more efficient footwork, getting the football out quicker, and coming through in critical moments.
If Young cannot get the job done this time around, it won't be on the Panthers. It's a make-or-break year for the Heisman Trophy winner, but everything seems to be going well so far.
Every Panthers fan will be hoping that continues long into the future.