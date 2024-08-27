Power rankings gut-check highlights Carolina Panthers' precarious situation
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales brought newfound optimism to the Carolina Panthers where once there was nothing but deflated misery. The energy around the franchise is night and day from Frank Reich's tenure. He was a good man with the best intentions. He just didn't have the energy to maximize his second head-coaching opportunity.
Optimism is cautiously building among the fanbase, especially after watching Carolina's starting offense put together an outstanding drive against the Buffalo Bills in their preseason finale. Granted, this was versus second and third-stringers, but it was a positive sign that Canales' concepts and enhanced teachings are having the desired effect.
Getting it done during the regular season will be the best measuring stick regarding where this team is and what they could potentially achieve. Canales will be keeping the same mindset whether things are going well or not. But after a two-win campaign that brought more embarrassment to the franchise's door, getting off to a positive start is crucial.
Carolina Panthers sit rock bottom (for now) in NFL power rankings
Sayre Bedinger's final NFL power rankings before the 2024 season highlighted the precarious situation facing the Panthers. He placed Canales' men at No. 32 - rock bottom. The writer also rightfully claimed their fortunes rest almost entirely on whether quarterback Bryce Young becomes the franchise-caliber presence everyone expected when he was chosen No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"I’m not really buying what the Panthers are selling this offseason just yet. I love the Dave Canales hire for this franchise, especially after the disaster that Frank Reich and his staff ended up being. And is anyone still surprised by that? The obvious key for the Panthers this season is quarterback Bryce Young, who among other things has been getting clowned this offseason for looking like a 7th-grader. Ultimately, Young is not going to be getting made fun of if he can return to his peak Alabama form. The Panthers moved heaven and earth to make Young their quarterback, and they desperately need him to come through for them this season."- Sayre Bedinger, NFL Spin Zone
This shouldn't come as a great shock. The Panthers were the league's laughingstock last season. Nothing changes that no matter how much Canales has reinstalled belief. Their mission is to change this narrative, which can only be done by improving the football product and being more competitive.
It's an ambitious yet attainable objective. Expecting miracles right away is unfair and unrealistic. This was always going to be a gradual route back into contention and should be treated as such. Building something sustainable is more important, so patience must be offered if things don't go quite according to plan initially.
Young's made tremendous strides over the last few weeks as Canales' development techniques start to bear fruit. There's a newfound purpose and confidence within the signal-caller that wasn't evident last year. If his improved offensive line holds up and Carolina's weapons in the passing game also flourish, it won't take much longer for results to progress.
It could easily go the other way. Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL and teams will still see the Panthers as a walkover until further notice. That's something Canales might use to his advantage and the players are equally as hungry to turn things around.
If they can accomplish these objectives, they'll be shooting up national power rankings in no time.