Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 0-2 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers look set for another implosion just two games into the 2024 season. Dave Canales is under pressure. Bryce Young has been benched after another disappointing performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. The franchise - and team owner David Tepper, in particular - are coming in for scathing criticism across the media.
For a team that has supposed optimism surrounding their fortunes, this is a disastrous turn of events. Canales has his back to the wall as looks to be feeling the strain based on the head coach's not-so-typical approach to his recent press conference. The Panthers are comfortably the NFL's worst team. It might be a long time before this narrative changes.
This is a grave situation. Carolina's long-suffering fanbase is more disillusioned than ever. Players came out swinging in response to the boos they received from the stands in Week 2. It'll take a monumental effort for everyone to get on the same page and for this franchise to become unified once again.
Just how long that'll take remains to be seen. With this in mind, we took a look at how things might unfold over Carolina's next four games following a cataclysmic 0-2 start in 2024.
Carolina Panthers at Raiders - Week 3
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback moving forward after the Carolina Panthers decided to bench Bryce Young. How long this will last is debatable, but the veteran signal-caller is looking forward to the challenge of proving he's still got some good football left.
The news caught Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce off guard after finding out during his media availability. Dalton isn't exactly an unknown quantity, so planning should be pretty simple in that sense. His team is also riding on the crest of a wave following an impressive victory at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
- Prediction: Loss (0-3)
Las Vegas must beware of the wounded animal and if the Panthers respond positively to Dalton's presence under center. But until we know for sure, it's hard to predict anything other than a Raiders victory whether the offensive makes dramatic improvements or not.
This is still a terrible football team devoid of talent. No quarterback change will alter that.