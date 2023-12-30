Super Bowl winner puts seal of approval on Bryce Young's recent growth
Bryce Young's progress is catching the eye of those around the NFL...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's recent turnaround in form got the seal of approval from Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson.
Bryce Young's performances over the last two games have been much improved. Something that hasn't gone unnoticed by the Super Bowl champion head coach of Sunday's opposition for the Carolina Panthers in their final road contest of 2023.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft seems to have newfound confidence. Young attained his first 300-yard passing performance of the campaign last time out against the Green Bay Packers. He's beginning to showcase the top-level traits that made him such a coveted prospect coming out of Alabama.
What Doug Pederson said about Bryce Young
When discussing Young's progress, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was impressed with what he's seen based on comments via Sports Illustrated. He also highlighted the improved performance levels of those around the signal-caller - something that has not been evident for most of the campaign.
"You see improvement from the beginning of the year to where they are now. The team around him is playing better. Obviously they're getting more out of the skill position guys and he's settled in. He's been good. Teams that try to rush him, he's done a nice job of getting out of it and escaping the pocket to where he can either run or extend drive with first downs or complete a pass. You're seeing that constant improvement that I know they want to see throughout the year."- Doug Pederson via Sports Illustrated
This is the latest in a long line of knowledgeable football men signaling out Young for special praise. It's not been the easiest rookie season. Despite this, he's been professional, accountable, and durable in pursuit of salvaging some sort of personal positivity.
There is a lot of hard work ahead for Young. His footwork remains something to improve upon, especially in terms of unison with his throwing mechanics. Much will also depend on how the Panthers go about giving their prized possession everything he needs to thrive during another offseason that's sure to be eventful.
Far too many have written off Young too soon. Fans are impatient considering the substantial investment made in the Heisman Trophy winner. But those around the league are seeing things a lot differently.
And that's a good thing for the Panthers.
Sunday's clash won't see the highly-anticipated battle between Young and Trevor Lawrence, which is unfortunate. However, it improves the Panthers' chances of gaining their first road victory of the 2023 season at the last time of asking.
This would be another feather in Young's cap. He and the Panthers will take anything they can get right now. Denting the playoff hopes of another organization at the business end of the season only sweetens the pot.
Young has a bright future if the Panthers do right by him. The flashes have turned into prolonged productivity. He's taking care of the football. He's making better choices. He's putting his mobility to good use. More importantly, the promising player is inspiring those around him.
If the likes of Pederson can see this with their vast experience, that should be enough to provide the fanbase with confidence. Although some seem more intent to prove themselves right rather than support their franchise player.