Touted Carolina Panthers' free-agent possibility makes no sense
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan will be the first to admit there is a lot of hard work ahead despite making an encouraging start to life as Carolina Panthers general manager. The front-office leader was incredibly active in getting the roster to NFL standards. There seems to be a nice blend of youth and experience, but things are still hanging in the balance for a franchise that attained just two wins in 2023.
The Panthers invested heavily to improve the offense. They still believe in quarterback Bryce Young and made it their top priority to stabilize the environment around the signal-caller to avoid similar complications next time around.
Morgan declared his eagerness to take advantage of Carolina's waiver wire priority above all else before Week 1. Money is tight with just $6.04 million in available salary-cap space, but the former linebacker could also explore some potential options remaining on the free-agent market depending on how things unfold throughout camp and preseason games.
Carolina Panthers named as potential landing spot for Michael Thomas
This was a topic discussed by Kristopher Knox from The Bleacher Report. The analyst touted free-agent wide receiver Michael Thomas as a possible option Carolina should explore. Although he's way past the peak of his powers, the All-Pro's slick route-running could be an asset with Dave Canales' scheme in this scenario.
"At 31, [Michael] Thomas probably isn't returning to the ranks of the elite. However, he's still a 6'3", 212-pound veteran who's capable of contributing. In 10 games with the Saints last season, he had 39 catches for 448 yards and a touchdown. Thomas will likely have to agree to a team-friendly deal to find his next opportunity, but he's worth a flier based on past production and skill set alone. The Carolina Panthers can and should also consider Thomas as they look to put talent around second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Thomas' size, route-running prowess and divisional familiarity would be a boon as Young looks to bounce back from a disappointing rookie campaign."- Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report
Thomas was one of the league's best wideouts once upon a time. Injuries significantly derailed a once-promising career. The cracks began to show with the New Orleans Saints last season and he became an expected cap casualty along the way.
The former Ohio State star should find work before the campaign. However, it doesn't make a ton of sense for the Panthers.
They've brought in Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette throughout the offseason. Adam Thielen remains around and should provide Young with a dependable slot option. The Panthers believe improvements can arrive from Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. If this comes true, it's got the makings of a decent group.
Carolina has too many problems elsewhere to allocate more to the wide receiving group. It can't be dismissed entirely, but Thomas' arrival seems unlikely unless injury strikes.
Morgan knows what he wants and how to get it. The Panthers moved much differently under his leadership. There was a level of ruthlessness and putting the team first that became a dying art under previous regimes. If there is conviction in a player, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
The Panthers will have more fresh faces before competitive action arrives. It would be a bombshell if they included Thomas all things considered.