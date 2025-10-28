It was always going to be difficult for the Carolina Panthers to keep up their sensational run of recent form against the Buffalo Bills. But the way head coach Dave Canales' squad completely capitulated invoked memories of some dark days under previous regimes.

The Bills are among the Super Bowl favorites for a reason, but fans were still expecting more. Canales will demand a strong response from his players, especially as they are about to face one of the more difficult parts of their schedule.

Three of the next four games are on the road. All pose different challenges, but Carolina has a chance to make a few significant statements if everyone performs to the anticipated level.

With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers could fare over their next four games after a 4-4 start to the 2025 campaign.

Predicting the Panthers' next four games after 4-4 start in 2025

Carolina Panthers at Packers - Week 9

Date: Sunday, November 2

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Channel: FOX

Things don't get any easier for the Panthers this weekend. A trip to take on the Green Bay Packers awaits, who are the NFC's No. 1 seed and look primed for a strong Super Bowl challenge if the same trend continues.

Bryce Young is hoping to be back under center, which is a plus. Canales suggested that Rico Dowdle would also be getting the lion's share of carries in Week 9, but that doesn't make the challenge any easier versus the vaunted Packers defensive front.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (4-5)

Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 10

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

The Panthers have a strong opportunity to get back in the win column when they host the New Orleans Saints. They are propping up the division as expected, and all signs point to a big decision atop the 2026 NFL Draft if the same trend continues.

If the Panthers want to cement their status among the surprise packages, then they should easily dispose of the Saints. Form can go out of the window in divisional matchups, but Carolina has more than enough to get the job done.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (5-5)

Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 11

Date: Sunday, November 16

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Channel: FOX

This is a big game. The Panthers travel to the Atlanta Falcons, and this might have significant ramifications attached at season's end. But make no mistake, Carolina's rival will be aiming for revenge after getting shut out by Ejiro Evero's defense in Week 3.

Atlanta has been wildly inconsistent this season. One week, they are beating the Buffalo Bills. And the next, they are losing to the lowly Miami Dolphins. If the Panthers can get them on the back foot, they can pile more misery onto Raheem Morris.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (6-5)

Carolina Panthers at 49ers - Week 12

Date: Monday, November 24

Time: 8.15 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

Channel: ESPN

The Panthers' only prime-time game of 2025 is a long trip to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. It'll be another stern measuring stick, and the players will be weary with their bye week upcoming. There is also the small matter of facing off against a player who was the beating heart of everything good in Carolina once upon a time.

Christian McCaffrey earned All-Pro honors with the Panthers, but previous general manager Scott Fitterer deemed him expendable. He'll be looking to make a statement against his old employers, and Evero's defense must be ready for it.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (6-6)

Being 6-6 through 12 games represents a massive achievement. And it would put the Panthers right in the wild-card hunt heading into the business end of the campaign.