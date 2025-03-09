Price just went up for Panthers in potential edge-rushing reinforcement quest

The Carolina Panthers are looking to strengthen their defensive options in free agency. A major contract development around the league is only going to raise the price for any potential edge-rushing targets with the legal tampering window opening soon.

Myles Garrett's disenchantment with the Cleveland Browns was solved by money. The All-Pro defensive end penned a four-year extension that reportedly works out at $40 million per season, making him the league's highest-paid non-quarterback. This was always a possibility given the AFC North club's reaction to his trade request. Now, they must build around the former No. 1 overall pick out of Texas A&M accordingly.

This is nothing more than Garrett deserves. He's an elite playmaker and a core foundational piece amid the chaos. This extension also isn't going to go unnoticed by free-agent edge rushers in the coming days.

While nobody is going to command Garrett's money, it would be surprising if the recent explosion for pass-rushing deals didn't add a few more dollars to their demands. That's going to make things more difficult for the Panthers to acquire another genuine difference-maker to go alongside Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum.

Difficult, but not impossible.

Carolina Panthers must get creative with contract structures to land preferred targets

The Panthers have $27.1 million in available salary-cap space as things stand with 56 players under contract. Although that's not the biggest sum, working the contracts that add more money in 2026 onwards represents a realistic avenue of pursuit from Morgan and Brand Tilis.

Morgan, Tilis, and head coach Dave Canales have an aligned vision for the future. Improving the Panthers' historically bad defense should be their top priority above all else. Something that looks entirely likely given the recent contract extensions handed out to the likes of Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Tommy Tremble on offense.

There's a growing belief among league figures that the Panthers are going to be aggressive in helping defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in free agency. If this also includes bolstering the pass rush, names like Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Chase Young, Joey Bosa, and the recently released Von Miller could come under the microscope.

Regardless of which targets the Panthers go after, the time for half-measures is over. Carolina has a chance to enter the NFC South championship race with the right offseason recruitment. There's a need to find a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young, but Morgan's primary investments must shift to the defense after how things unfolded in 2024.

Garrett's extension means everyone else's cash should benefit. What's important for the Panthers is finding the right recruits and getting mutually beneficial structures to their contracts to maintain flexibility before the 2025 NFL Draft.

To get good players, you have to pay. That's something Morgan has been reluctant to do with his defenders aside from Derrick Brown since taking the job. It's about time that changed.

