Carolina Panthers insider leaves no doubt about Dan Morgan's biggest priority

Dan Morgan spent his first offseason focusing on the options around quarterback Bryce Young. One leading insider believes the Carolina Panthers will take the opposite approach this time around.

The Panthers have a chance to stake a claim for the NFC South crown in 2025. It's not a strong division by any stretch. Carolina's improved production over the second half of 2024 represents a building block for future prosperity if the right additions are acquired during the recruitment period.

Morgan has a big job on his hands. The Panthers aren't blessed with much spare cash right now, although that will alter once important roster decisions are made. Carolina also has nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft to fill starting roles and bolster depth.

There are a few cornerstone pieces to build around, but nothing more. It remains a precarious situation for the Panthers, so they must knock this offseason out of the park. Grasping opportunities when they arrive and trusting assessments will go a long way to achieving their objectives.

Carolina Panthers insider expects Dan Morgan to prioritize defensive reinforcements

Joe Person from The Athletic left no doubt as to what Morgan's primary focus should be. The respected team insider thought Carolina's woeful defense must take priority above all else. He also didn't dismiss the possibility of double-dipping at a specific position group in the draft if some holes can be filled from the veteran pool.

"With the offensive line in good shape, [Dan] Morgan needs to turn his attention to the defense, which allowed the most points in NFL history and became the fourth team to give up 3,000 rushing yards. Morgan said in January he has to give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero more to work with, and help is needed at all three levels. If Morgan doesn’t double down at a specific position, it’s only because there are too many other holes to fill." Joe Person

This won't be surprising to anyone who followed the Panthers closely in 2024. Their defense was a complete joke, embarrassed by almost everyone en route to a humiliating campaign. Morgan and Dave Canales don't believe Ejiro Evero's scheme is the problem. Providing him with the quality needed will leave no doubt one way or another.

The dominos have already begun to fall. Carolina released struggling cornerback Dane Jackson after just one season. They also confirmed veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson's decade-long association with the franchise will end in free agency. And this is just the start.

Aside from Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and shutdown cornerback Jaycee Horn, nobody should be safe. Finding the right balance is key, but prioritizing the defense is paramount to avoid similar complications when the 2025 campaign rolls around.

This is a deep draft class for edge rushers and defensive linemen. There are plenty of good cornerbacks and safeties to choose from. Georgia's hybrid linebacker/edge Jalon Walker is being strongly linked to the Panthers as a long-term replacement for Frankie Luvu. The options are endless.

Every pick won't go to the defense. But after transitioning his primary investments to the offensive side of last season, Morgan needs to rethink things.

Otherwise, the same complications will emerge.

