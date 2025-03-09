Panthers' free agency plans are glaringly obvious after major contract extensions

The moves are coming quickly where the Carolina Panthers are concerned before free agency. Two major extensions made their intentions for the pending recruitment period abundantly clear.

Dan Morgan is looking to strengthen the roster. The Panthers made some encouraging strides over the second half of 2024, but they remain way down the pecking order regarding Super Bowl contention. It's a long-term project, but the urgency to maximize the third year of quarterback Bryce Young's rookie contract is there for all to see.

This bears more significance on the defensive side of the football. Ejiro Evero's unit was under-strength and devoid of depth last season. They conceded the most single-season points in NFL history and gave up more than 3,000 rushing yards throughout the campaign. The defensive coordinator received scathing criticism, but Morgan took full responsibility for failing to provide him with the personnel needed.

That's going to change this offseason. Morgan outlined his desire to revamp the defense during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine. Those around the league also believe Carolina is going to be aggressive when the legal tampering window opens in pursuit of resolving these issues.

Carolina Panthers extensions make free agency plans abuundantly clear

The Panthers' latest two re-signings lend further weight to these claims.

Veteran offensive lineman Austin Corbett was extended on a one-year deal despite going through some significant injury issues over the last three seasons. With Cade Mays also getting a restricted free-agent tender, that locks up all the prominent offensive linemen from last season aside from Brady Christensen, who could take his chances elsewhere.

Carolina also extended tight end Tommy Tremble, who was originally anticipated to test free agency. It's a decent payday for the former third-round pick out of Notre Dame, who could assume the primary blocking role full-time with Ian Thomas set to depart.

These moves maintain continuity on offense. The Panthers still need a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for Young, but the priority is clear. Morgan is giving himself the freedom to go bold in his quest to fortify the defense and make Carolina a more well-balanced football operation.

Rumors are swirling about the Panthers going after Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams. Standout safety Jevon Holland is another being strongly linked to Carolina. Fortunately for fans, there isn't much longer to wait before official confirmation about the team's targets arrives with the legal tampering window imminent.

Whether it's Holland, Williams, or other possibilities, one thing that cannot be dismissed is the Panthers' intent to focus on defense. If anyone needed further proof, the team's recent moves provide crystal-clear clarity of that.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis