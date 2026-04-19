Ranking the Panthers’ ideal center fits as NFL Draft excitement grows

The Carolina Panthers head into the NFL Draft with one goal in mind: building a roster sustainable for long-term success. Head coach Dave Canales' squad is coming off a playoff appearance, hoping to continue picking at No. 19 or later in the first round for years to come.

One of the key needs on the roster this offseason is center, which was slightly addressed in free agency with the signing of Luke Fortner. However, it seems like he is just a place-holder and not a long-term core piece, which is why general manager Dan Morgan has been looking at the position closely during the pre-draft process.

With all of that in mind, let's look at the top-five center prospects who best fit the Panthers.

Realistic center prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2026 NFL Draft

Honorable Mention - Logan Jones, Iowa Hawkeyes

A sixth-year senior, Logan Jones is an incredibly successful center for the Iowa Hawkeyes, earning the Joe Moore Award, the Rimington Trophy, and Unanimous All-American honors. There's plenty to love about the lineman, but there are some limitations. He's got average play strength, a lack of average size and length, and an inconsistent base in pass protection.

Overall, Jones projects as a potential starting zone-blocking center with a solid feel for leverage and angles, paired with excellent grip strength, movement skills, range, and technique, which could warrant a selection at No. 83 or No. 119 overall.

No. 5 - Matt Gulbin, Michigan State Spartans

The middle rounds of the draft are a good range for Matt Gulbin, a standout center from Michigan State and Wake Forest, who has also played both guard spots. This could provide the Panthers' offensive line with depth in the middle early in his career.

Gulbin projects as a zone-blocker center with the tools to develop into a quality starter at the next level, with good effectiveness in pass protection and physicality in the run game. However, he must overcome athletic and physical limitations to become a standout player at the position.

No. 4 - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M Aggies

Trey Zuhn III is a player who could go much higher than currently projected, which is right around the No. 83 overall range for the standout Texas A&M star. This prospect has experience and the ability to play all five offensive line positions. That could open the door for him to replace Brady Christensen.

Zuhn projects as yet another potential starting zone center for the Panthers, using quality functional athleticism, quickness, technique, leverage, and heavy hands to hold the point of attack. He could compete in training camp to start or earn reps over time.

No. 3 - Jake Slaughter, Florida Gators

Jake Slaughter is in the conversation for the first center drafted, and for good reason. He plays with power at the point of attack, sticking and driving defenders off the line of scrimmage and into another realm. He's also got the processing skills needed to make protection calls and keys at the line.

The former Florida Gators standout and two-time All-American center is an average athlete overall. Even so, his mentality and skill set make him a Panthers-like center who fits their offensive line's style of play.

No. 2 - Sam Hecht, Kansas State Wildcats

Likely a center-only prospect, Sam Hecht would have a great chance at starting in Week 1 for the Panthers. His play speed and functional athleticism are stout, combined with natural leverage and technique in both phases.

Hecht should be squarely on Morgan's radar in the third round. He projects well as a scheme-diverse starting center who can thrive with football intelligence, technique, leverage in the run game, and hand placement at the point of attack.

No. 1 - Connor Lew, Auburn Tigers

If Connor Lew were healthy instead of coming off a torn ACL, he would be an easy top-50 selection. This is a smooth athlete laterally and fits perfectly into Carolina's zone-blocking offensive line. He has shown the ability to make calls and protections at the line, looking comfortable doing so in the process.

Lew could improve his play strength. While a major knee injury is concerning, the benefits a team like the Panthers could get with a player of his caliber on the roster would be exceptional.