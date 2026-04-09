Ranking the Panthers’ ideal edge rusher fits as NFL Draft decision looms

The Carolina Panthers have been on a roll this offseason, making some of the biggest splashes of any team thanks to the aggressiveness of third-year general manager Dan Morgan. Now comes another critical aspect of the offseason: the NFL Draft.

The Panthers will be drafting the future of their roster with seven picks at Morgan's disposal. One of the positions they could address is edge rusher, which is less of a concern now than it was over a month ago. Even so, there is plenty of talent to choose from.

Which pass rushers would fit specifically with the Panthers' defense? Let's rank the top five edge rushers who could be realistic targets for Carolina with two weeks left until the selection process begins.

Realistic edge rushing prospects the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2026 NFL Draft

No. 5 - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma Sooners

R Mason Thomas might have the most eye-catching get-off and explosive first-step amongst all pass rushers, including David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr. The way he overwhelms edge blocks with suddenness, speed, and excellent flexibility around the arc is stunning to watch, something the Panthers have lacked for some time since Brian Burns' departure.

Thomas would be a target at No. 51, but likely low on the totem pole considering the other needs on the board. However, his ability to close the gap from a wide alignment and flashes of setting the edge and taking on blockers make this an intriguing profile to consider.

No. 4 - T.J. Parker, Clemson Tigers

Consistency is T.J. Parker's biggest issue as a prospect, and he isn't the most dynamic of pass rushers. Yet, the flashes that were seen as a true sophomore are there. The Panthers could be the team to help with that.

Parker largely meets the size and length requirements, with a powerful, long arm and a high speed-to-power ratio on the edge. The former All-ACC pass rusher is a creature of habit when it comes to block deconstruction and setting the edge. Whoever lands the Clemson product is getting a productive player for the long term.

No. 3 - Malachi Lawrence, UCF Knights

One of my favorite prospects to watch in this draft class, Malachi Lawrence, is a consistent winner off the edge with great length and the freshest bag of pass rush moves across the entire edge rusher class. The UCF prospect has the play strength ability and baseline run defense skills to develop as a standout player.

Lawrence's explosiveness is what the Panthers lacked off the edge at times last season. He doesn't have a good bend around the corner, but he does corner well with speed and a dip-rip to force tackles to strain in their pass sets. This would be a fun player to have in a Vic Fangio-like system.

No. 2 - Keldrick Faulk, Auburn Tigers

Keldrick Faulk reminds me of Nic Scourton in that he is young, offers ample run-defending skills, and has an interesting athletic and physical profile. Dane Brugler of The Athletic said he is similar to Mykel Williams in terms of the growing pass-rush skill set, paired with excellent character and overall upside.

The true junior has a near-identical physical stature to Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker, and the Panthers have not been shy about adding defenders upfront who meet their size and length requisitions. His versatility stands out significantly and could be a fun chess piece for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Faulk is almost the worst-case scenario for the Panthers, but they are a team that could be intrigued by the profile in a trade-back scenario.

No. 1 - Akheem Mesidor, Miami Hurricanes

Akheem Mesidor is one of my favorite pass rushers in the draft, even with a concerning injury history and as a 25-year-old rookie. He can play in any defensive system due to his adequate athleticism paired with a pure ability to disrupt the pocket and run game. His motor runs hot consistently, and it helps him with deploying a lethal bag of moves to defeat linemen cleanly.

Mesidor isn't the strongest run defender, but he is adequate enough to succeed. If the sixth-year senior can provide solid productivity for at least five years, you should take that almost every time in the grand scheme of things.