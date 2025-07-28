Rashawn Slater’s monster contract puts Panthers on the clock with Ikem Ekwonu

The Carolina Panthers had a no-brainer decision to make where Ikem Ekwonu's fifth-year option was concerned this offseason.

After the left tackle bounced back with a much-improved campaign, general manager Dan Morgan's choice was simple. Another surge forward from Ekwonu in 2025 could see a lucrative contract extension come his way sooner rather than later.

And one notable development around the NFL is unlikely to go unnoticed by Ekwonu's representatives when the time comes to begin negotiations.

Rashawn Slater, the edge protector that Matt Rhule didn't believe was capable of becoming a successful NFL tackle due to his short arms, got a new four-year extension from the Los Angeles Chargers. The $114 million deal that also comes with $92 million guaranteed makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history. And it raises the bar for everyone else looking to get paid in the not-too-distant future.

Rashawn Slater deal increases Carolina Panthers' urgency to extend Ikem Ekwonu

While Ekwonu doesn't have the same accomplishments as Slater, who has two Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro selection to his name after just four seasons, NFL inflation is legitimate. When someone resets the market, the price goes up for everyone else. Morgan and Brandt Tilis should take note.

Joe Person from The Athletic recently revealed that the Panthers are potentially looking to extend Ekwonu this offseason, with a deal at around $21 million per season representing a speculated starting point. That's a big risk, but they're going to pay a lot more if the former No. 6 overall pick from North Carolina State develops further this season.

There's nothing to suggest Ekwonu isn't capable of achieving this feat. His pass protection remains a work in progress, and the discipline issues haven't gone away, but he's among the league's most crushing forces on running plays. Hopefully, some technical refinements arrive with another offseason to develop, and he becomes the complete package.

Morgan's shown a willingness to get ahead of the curve to save the Panthers more money in the long run. Derrick Brown, Chuba Hubbard, and Jaycee Horn all got extended before their contracts were up for renewal. With the offensive tackle landscape changing after Slater's megabucks deal, the front-office leader might choose to do the same with Ekwonu.

Of course, adopting a wait-and-see approach is also smart. Ekwonu had a good year in 2024, but stacking good campaigns is the next challenge. If he cannot achieve this feat and the Panthers have already paid him, that brings a different set of complications.

It'll be interesting to see what Morgan concludes, but it could go either way.

