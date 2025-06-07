Raw rookie unleashing monster mentality to crash Panthers' roster

The Carolina Panthers have an opening or two at the safety position for anyone who proves their worth over the summer. And one unheralded draft pick is staying hungry in pursuit of immediate involvement.

Fans have been clamoring for the Panthers to add another veteran safety option into the mix. Dan Morgan's resisted the urge up to now, giving Ransom and Demani Richardson a chance to stake their respective claims before deciding upon further action.

They are seizing the moment. Richardson's been among the early standouts at Carolina's organized team activities. Ransom's also been turning heads with his dynamic athleticism and strong instincts for play development.

This is a strong start from the duo, but tempering expectations would be wise. Both are inexperienced. In Ransom's case, he's just beginning his NFL journey. Tre'von Moehrig is the established alpha, and the Panthers also have Nick Scott. But if this progressing pair cannot make an impression, Morgan will find a short-term fix.

Lathan Ransom avoiding complacency to seize Carolina Panthers' chance

Ransom is eager to get his foot in the door quickly. He's also avoiding any complacency, knowing full well he has achieved nothing in the pros as yet. He's starting from the bottom and must prove himself all over again, which is all the motivation needed to thrive.

"I came out so motivated because I haven't achieved anything yet. I mean, whatever you did before the NFL don't matter now, so I'm at the bottom of the barrel, just grinding and trying to find different ways to help my game and help the team, but yeah, that's that's how I stay hungry, and then I'm always a sponge and finding ways to get better, so that's how I stay hungry." Lathan Ransom via Panthers.com

The former Ohio State standout comes to Carolina on the back of a college football national championship-winning campaign with the Buckeyes. Ransom is putting this to good use after the Panthers took him at No. 122 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Maintaining these standards is the tricky part, but everything seems to be going well so far.

Ransom is taking the right approach, and every other rookie should follow his lead. It doesn't matter where (or if) they were drafted. That means almost nothing aside from the financial side of things. Everyone gets a clean slate, and everything must be earned. That's the culture Morgan and Dave Canales have installed, so adopting this mindset is only going to serve the rookie well.

If Ransom can become an asset on special teams and earn reps on the defensive rotation gradually, that'll be a successful first year with the Panthers. However, the gifted defensive back is aiming much higher right now.

