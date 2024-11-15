Reassuring updates add intrigue to Carolina Panthers' running back dynamic
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers' running back dynamic has constantly changed since trading All-Pro Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Things look more positive than ever since that fateful transition, but there are still conundrums to resolve for head coach Dave Canales.
After a dismal opening to the campaign, the Panthers have shown signs of life in recent weeks. They are on a two-game winning run - albeit against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants - but it represents a positive step forward nonetheless. Much of their offensive success stems from Chuba Hubbard's emergence into a core foundational piece, something that was recently rewarded with a four-year extension that came with $15 million in new guaranteed money attached.
There was significant concern when Hubbard went down versus the Giants in the first game since signing on the dotted line. Miles Sanders got carted off and second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks wasn't risked. This caused some unrest among the fanbase. These fears have been alleviated to add more intrigue to how Canales might approach his backfield strategy after the bye week.
Carolina Panthers get encouraging updates with running back trio
Hubbard seems fine despite dislocating his knee in Week 10. It's something the player revealed happens all the time. He returned to the game and put up career numbers and reaffirm his importance to the team's long-term strategy.
Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network provided additional insight into Sanders' complications. The insider stated that the former second-round pick is listed as day-to-day with an ankle/foot issue. They are still waiting for the swelling to go down. But even if the veteran does miss time, it won't be for too long.
The Panthers continued to err on the side of caution with Brooks. Many thought he'd be active in some capacity against the Giants. Instead, Canales stated that taking the extra time during the bye week to improve his physical conditioning was the preferred course of action.
"Just felt like it wasn't time yet. Now we have two weeks before we play our next game to be able to just get him in tip-top shape. We've got to see where Miles is, but then we can make the decision from there."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Much will depend on Sanders' status in Week 12, but it would be a huge disappointment if Brooks didn't suit up for Carolina's eagerly-anticipated home game versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Hubbard will remain the bell-cow in the face of an elite-level defense. When a change of pace is needed, that's where the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft comes in.
Sanders looks like the afterthought. His usage is gradually decreasing after going through complications once again. The Panthers will cover every base with Brooks and take things one game at a time. If there are no more issues on the health front, the Penn State product drops to No. 3 permanently en route to becoming a guaranteed release with one year remaining on his deal next spring.
This is a good problem for Canales to have when everyone is healthy. He wants to make the ground game his offensive focal point, which makes things easier for quarterback Bryce Young and plays to the strengths of his offensive line.
The more prolific ball-carries Canales has, the better Carolina's chances will be.
Running the football is the recipe for success. Watching this dynamic shake out in the coming weeks will be nothing short of fascinating.