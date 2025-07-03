Recent Panthers signing is already a cut candidate ahead of camp

Competition is the core component behind the Carolina Panthers' potential resurgence. Dave Canales wants everyone to feel the heat, which is the best way to raise standards and increase consistency from the head coach's perspective.

There are some fascinating battles upcoming for fans to monitor. Carolina's upcoming training camp will be intense, competitive, and everything in between. And those who prove their worth will be rewarded accordingly.

That's the message every player should have heard loud and clear. Although the signs are immensely positive regarding one recent signing, it's also a precarious situation that could go either way.

Hunter Renfrow's future with Carolina Panthers remains precarious despite strong start

The Panthers are giving Hunter Renfrow a chance to galvanize his NFL career. He missed the entire 2024 campaign through illness but is ready to remind the world why he was considered one of the league's most accomplished route runners once upon a time. His strong start to Carolina's offseason program gives him a fighting chance of staking a claim in what quickly became a crowded wide receiver room.

Renfrow is talented, there's no denying that whatsoever. The former Clemson standout is also highly motivated to silence his critics, which is always a sound foundation from which to build. But he might fall victim to the numbers game unless the same trend continues.

Canales admitted that some difficult decisions are looming. Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Jimmy Horn Jr. will make the 53-man roster. That leaves one or possibly two spots for the rest, which raises the stakes in no uncertain terms.

Those who showcase their worth on special teams will go ahead of those who don't. Renfrow is a gifted pass-catcher with some experience as a kick returner, but Canales' trust in David Moore might be the tipping point unless the new acquisition leaves no doubt.

The Panthers could take seven receivers. That would improve Renfrow's chances exponentially. Even so, hitting the ground running at camp and making every target count during the preseason is the only way he'll be on the squad in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What comes next is down to Renfrow. He's overcome plenty of adversity over the last year. He'll need all that resolve and more to prolong his journey in Carolina.

