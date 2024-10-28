Regrettable injury could strengthen Carolina Panthers pre-trade deadline leverage
By Dean Jones
All the talk currently has centered on whether the Carolina Panthers will dispose of any playing personnel before the 2024 trade deadline. General manager Dan Morgan should be seriously considering the possibility with his team at 1-7 and on a one-way ticket to the No. 1 pick in the draft once again. Just who'll be on the chopping block is another matter.
One name generating more speculation than most is Diontae Johnson. The wide receiver was inactive at the Denver Broncos in Week 8 despite saying he could play through his rib issue. That fanned the flames further regarding a potential switch away if the right offer came along.
Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed that those around the league believe it's only a matter of time before Johnson is moved. The Panthers are reportedly looking for a mid-round pick to part ways with the Pro Bowl pass-catcher. One major injury around the league could tip the scales towards a team meeting Morgan's asking price.
Carolina Panthers could have extra trade leverage after Christian Kirk's injury
Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk went down in Week 8 with a suspected broken collarbone that will rule him out for the entire campaign. He was supposedly drawing interest from around the league leading up to the November 5 cut-off point. With the likes of Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, and Amari Cooper already traded, the options are increasingly limited for those seeking receiver assistance.
Front offices will be looking at Carolina's current predicament and seeing an opportunity. The Panthers should also be willing sellers with the likes of Johnson, Adam Thielen, and 2023 second-round pick Jonathan Mingo.
Morgan isn't just going to give these players away. However, Kirk's injury could increase his leverage in negotiations with time of the essence.
The chances of Johnson willingly signing a contract extension next spring are remote. He came to the Panthers via trade and wanted to help quarterback Bryce Young take a step forward in Year 2 of his professional career. That hasn't gone according to plan, so the former third-round selection out of Toledo won't want to waste his remaining good years on a perennial struggler.
That's a big problem.
Too many established stars have left the Panthers for minimal compensation or nothing at all under previous regimes. That cannot continue under Morgan. If Johnson declares there's no chance of an extended stay, extracting maximum value is paramount for a more sustainable future.
In an ideal world, the Panthers would be flying high and Johnson's new deal would already be done. But anyone who's watched the team disintegrate into a laughingstock throughout David Tepper's ownership knows that's far from the case.
Kirk's injury is unfortunate for the player. The NFL is a cutthroat business, so if it helps strengthen Morgan's position during trade bargaining, the better Caroliona's chances will be of getting an asset or two to help with their substantial rebuild.
And make no mistake, that's exactly what this is.