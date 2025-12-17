Respected NFL analyst bluntly reveals what’s really holding the Panthers back

There is no denying that the Carolina Panthers blew a massive opportunity against the New Orleans Saints. But all hope is not lost just yet.

The Panthers have proven capable of overcoming adversity and bouncing back from demoralizing losses this season. They would have rolled over willingly under previous regimes, but there is something different about this group. It's far from perfect, so fans will be hoping the same resolve is displayed during a make-or-break showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium.

Standards slipped in New Orleans, but it's not the end of the world. Even so, it didn't stop one NFL analyst from wondering why the Panthers keep falling short in the highest stakes.

NFL analyst can't fathom why Carolina Panthers are unable to string positive performances together

Eric Edholm from NFL.com stated the obvious. The Panthers are falling short when it counts, and quarterback Bryce Young is failing to take that next leap. There was no sign of a playoff team last time out, and head coach Dave Canales will find out a lot more about his players when he goes up against his old employers this weekend.

"Every time it feels like [Bryce] Young is ready to elevate his game with back-to-back performances, he and his team are seemingly unable to do so. With 11 penalties and late defensive breakdowns, the Panthers didn’t play playoff-caliber football in any facet on Sunday." Eric Edholm

What the Panthers need to figure out is how to play with the same freedom that saw them topple the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams when they are favored. Every contending team has a ruthless streak to dispose of whatever is in front of them. It's a mentality that Canales' squad must adopt moving forward.

Carolina finds the moment too big more often than not. They are getting closer to contending, but they look some way off from being among the legitimate Super Bowl favorites. Not many expected them to be in this spot. However, it'll be a disappointment to their expectant fan base if they cannot see it through.

Canales is trying to galvanize the troops. He wants them to be more professional, execute their assignments effectively, and come through in the most significant moments. Whether that'll be enough is another matter, but it'll stand them in good stead.

Stringing positive performance together would also help. That's been challenging for the Panthers as they've risen on a rollercoaster to NFC South championship contention. But if they can somehow find the correct formula to be more consistent, don't be surprised if that results in a postseason berth.

Easier said than done. Still, stranger things have happened.