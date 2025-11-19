Rico Dowdle just propelled Dave Canales' culture shift without even trying

Dave Canales' culture shift within the Carolina Panthers is yielding the desired results. Things are not perfect yet by any stretch of the imagination, but this ambitious long-term project is making the desired progress.

And running back Rico Dowdle propelled this claim without even trying.

Canales wanted the Panthers to be a player-led club. That seemed like a step too far for this young squad in Year 1 under his leadership. But as the wins stack up and confidence increases, it is coming more to the fore.

Another prime example of this arrived during Carolina's memorable overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. Dowdle, not for the first time this season, was at the heart of it. And his shrewd assessments were heard loud and clear by the coaching staff.

Rico Dowdle's attentiveness got the deserved respect from Carolina Panthers' coaches

Dowdle spotted a crack in the Falcons' schematic alignments on defense. He relayed this message to the coaches, even outlining the exact play that would go for significant yardage. Canales agreed, giving the free-agent signing his shot to prove if his theory worked.

That came on a screen pass. And had not been for razor-thin margins on the sidelines, the former South Carolina standout would have found the end zone.

It didn't matter. The Panthers went in a few plays later when Bryce Young found first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan, but Dowdle's input and how it was received spoke volumes about the football operation Canales is running.

Some coaches like the rule with an iron fist. Others let the players have almost too much power and pay a heavy price. Canales has found the right balance, and those in the locker room have completely bought in.

Every one of them knows that they have the coach's complete trust. It might not seem like much in the grand scheme of things, but this is helping a great deal.

The Panthers have shown signs of life and are just half a game out of first place in the NFC South. Looking too far ahead won't happen again after what transpired against the New Orleans Saints, but their resolve to bounce back immediately is a testament to the foundations that have been laid.

There's a lot to be said for feeling a part of something. That goes for all parts of life, but especially family and football. The Panthers are trying to become a brotherhood, and Canales is providing the flexibility and enthusiasm to bring everyone together.

And if the same trend continues, the Panthers might not be a surprise package for much longer.