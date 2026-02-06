Rico Dowdles admission about the Cowboys all but ends his Panthers future

The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on a critical offseason recruitment period that will ultimately determine how far they can go in 2026. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will be devising a list of potential targets, but they must first decide what to do with their own pending free agents.

Rico Dowdle is the biggest talking point. The running back became a pleasant surprise for the Panthers, going over 1,000 rushing yards and earning a $1 million bonus after accumulating more than 1,350 yards from scrimmage. However, his lack of usage down the stretch and into the playoffs led many to suggest that this would be the end of the road in Carolina.

Dowdle will assess his options. The Panthers might make him an offer, but they could easily let him walk without much resistance. And the backfield force is already putting out the feelers in the event Carolina goes in this direction.

Rico Dowdle sure sounds like he'd done with the Carolina Panthers after Cowboys admission

During a conversation on Media Row at the Super Bowl, Dowdle said he would consider returning to the Dallas Cowboys if the opportunity arose. He started his NFL journey with the club, and there is an obvious debt of gratitude for providing him with a chance to showcase what he could do in the regular-season pressure cooker.

"Oh yeah, for sure. I would never take that option off the table. I definitely would consider coming back to Dallas. Truly thankful for them, and, like I said, they blessed me and gave me the opportunity — the starting point — to be where I am today. So definitely would [consider it]." Rico Dowdle

Rico Dowdle Would Consider a Return To Dallas pic.twitter.com/trDEelTJdv — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) February 5, 2026

Dowdle may want to go back to the Cowboys. Whether owner/general manager Jerry Jones would pony up the cash to make him an enticing offer is another matter.

Dallas is projected to be $29.61 million over the cap right now. A potential extension for wide receiver George Pickens could be in the $30 million per year range. Some substantial compromises and sacrifices are needed to improve their financial predicament, and there might not be enough room for Dowdle with so many needs on the defensive side of the ball.

Jones didn't want to pay Dowdle after he went over 1,000 rushing yards in 2024, allowing him to join the Panthers on a bargain basement deal. It's unlikely the billionaire would alter this mindset after the South Carolina product went over four figures again this season, so his pleas may fall on deaf ears when it's all said and done.

Still, it never hurts to put the suggestion out there.