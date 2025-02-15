Rumored Milton Willams contract demands leave Panthers with tricky decision

Fixing the defense is the biggest priority above all else for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. And to get the best players in free agency, you have to pay.

This is something Dan Morgan did during his first recruitment period at the helm. The general manager splashed the cash to bolster the offensive line with the signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to become their new starting guard tandem. This was an immensely sound investment.

Doing the same defensively in the coming months would go a long way to achieving the right balance. There's also a deep draft class for defensive linemen and edge rushers to choose from, but a prominent veteran to go alongside Derrick Brown can help push Carolina into NFC South championship contention.

One hot name being linked to the Panthers will come with a hefty price tag attached. Milton Williams came to the fore this season, taking advantage of more playing time as the Philadelphia Eagles steamrolled their way to the Super Bowl. It's also earned him a ton of money along the way.

Potential Carolina Panthers target Milton Williams could get $21 million per season

The Eagles can't pay everybody. Williams will generate significant interest on the open market, so that's only going to drive up the price. This was a subject discussed by Marcus Mosher from The 33rd Team, who thought the former third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech should get around $21 million per season on his next deal.

"His postseason performance will certainly help him out, as he was fantastic in the final two games of the season. Performing well on the biggest stage has historically helped players when it comes to free agency, and we shouldn't expect anything different from Williams. Williams has just 19 career starts and has never played more than 501 snaps in a single season. Still, it’s hard to blame him, considering that he’s played behind the likes of Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, and Jordan Davis for much of his rookie contract. Still, he’s got the type of athleticism that is hard to find and should be paid handsomely this offseason." Marcus Mosher

That's more than the available salary-cap space at Carolina's disposal right now. They are projected to have $20.68 million with 56 players under contract. Brandt Tilis has a significant amount of hard work ahead to put the Panthers in a more profitable position.

There are also ways to work contracts to benefit the team. For example, Hunt got a five-year, $100 million commitment from the Panthers last spring. But his cap hit for 2024 was just $6.45 million. This stretches out the money and backloads the deal when Carolina has more financial flexibility in the coming years.

Tilis is a master cap manipulator. He gained an exceptional reputation with the Kansas City Chiefs before coming to the Panthers. Fans can relax safe in the knowledge they are in the best possible hands. And if those in power identify Williams as a high-priority target, they'll find ways to make the money work.

It'll be interesting to see how the Panthers approach free agency. But there might just be room for a marquee splash such as this when push comes to shove.

