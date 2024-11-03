Saints vs. Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for Week 9 game
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers need to find momentum from somewhere. That's been in short supply under new head coach Dave Canales despite so much encouragement throughout the summer. Gaining some semblance of respectability is key heading into their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints.
It might not seem like it, but this is a winnable contest if significant improvements arrive. The Saints have lost their last six after starting the campaign 2-0. They are missing some influential figures on defense, which is something the Panthers could capitalize on if their young pass-catchers continue to make strides.
There is the small matter of Derek Carr's return to factor into the equation. The veteran signal-caller's been missing since Week 4 with an oblique injury but is getting the green light in this one. That could be an issue considering how the former Fresno State star carved open Carolina during the opening meeting between these two NFC South rivals in Week 1.
Nobody is expecting anything from the Panthers. Playing with a sense of freedom is crucial as another losing season seems almost assured.
Saints vs. Carolina Panthers odds for Week 9
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs at home to the Saints in Week 9.
- Carolina +7.5 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)
- New Orleans -7.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to bet the Panthers' money line can get odds of +260 currently (bet $100 to win $260). The Saints are favored to complete the season sweep over Carolina at -320 (bet $320 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a moderately entertaining affair with the over/under set at 43.5 points for the clash at Bank of America Stadium.
- Over 43.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 43.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bryce Young prop bets
Bryce Young is fighting against the tide once again in Week 9. The Panthers are giving him another starting chance after displaying some encouraging signs at the Denver Broncos. How much longer this continues with Andy Dalton eager to get back involved remains to be seen.
Carolina doesn't seem too keen on trading Young before the deadline despite interest from around the league. Dianna Russini from The Athletic revealed that the Panthers could potentially get more value for the signal-caller during the offseason. Considering how this season is going, giving the former Alabama star a prolonged run within a creative offensive scheme could help turn things around.
Whether Canales has enough faith in Young for that is anyone's guess. The Heisman Trophy winner's over/under for passing yards stands at 182.5 against the Saints according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Young is projected to complete 19.5 passes from 30.5 attempts. His over/under for passing touchdowns has been set at 0.5.
- Over 0.5 touchdowns: -184 (bet $184 to win $100)
- Under 0.5 touchdowns: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
Carolina Panthers rushing over/under marks for Week 9
- Chuba Hubbard - 68.5
- Bryce Young - 10.5
Carolina Panthers receiving over/under marks for Week 9
- Xavier Legette - 37.5
- Jalen Coker - 36.5
- Tommy Tremble - 15.5
- Chuba Hubbard - 15.5
- Ja'Tavion Sanders - 14.5
- Miles Sanders - 9.5