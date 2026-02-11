Sam Darnold's heartfelt message to Jets fans says it all for Carolina

Sam Darnold is now a Super Bowl winner just three years after his departure from the Carolina Panthers. It's a redemption story for the ages, but the surging quarterback hasn't forgotten the journey that brought him to this incredible moment.

Before Darnold's bombshell trade to the Panthers ended in disaster, he was a highly touted draft pick tasked with reviving the New York Jets. The No. 3 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft was completely mismanaged by then-head coach Adam Gase. The Jets couldn't put the personnel in place, and things quickly fell apart. When Carolina came in with an offer the AFC East club couldn't refuse, they accepted it quickly.

Darnold doesn't hold any ill will towards the Jets or anyone else. He stayed focused, confident in his own abilities. Every setback was a learning experience, and he eventually persevered enough to come out on the other end smiling.

Sam Darnold praises Jets fans' support, which he never really received in Carolina

The former USC star remains grateful for the support he received and continues to receive from Jets fans, telling Justin Fried of FanSided that he wishes that he could have done more, but their belief meant a lot throughout such a turbulent time.

"That's all you can ask for as a player. To feel supported, especially by the team that drafted me. I always look at myself and feel like I could’ve done a lot more for that franchise when I was there. The fact that they [Jets fans] are able to support me even through that means a lot." Sam Darnold

I asked Sam Darnold if he had a message to #Jets fans who have continued to support him:



“Thank you.”



“I always look at myself and feel like I could’ve done a lot more for that franchise.”



“The fact that [Jets fans] are able to support me even through that means a lot.” pic.twitter.com/AtOsbghHJN — Justin Fried (@JustinTFried) February 10, 2026

Darnold has largely taken the high road regarding his time in Carolina. Like the Jets, he was mismanaged in every conceivable way. Unlike the Jets, he had very few supporters among the fan base.

He'd never say anything publicly. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield — an old teammate with the Panthers — spoke for them about their lack of positive memories.

There is plenty of blame to go around. Darnold will be the first to admit he didn't play as well as he'd have liked. But the Panthers set him up to fail, led by a head coach, Matt Rhule, who was more interested in finding excuses for his own failings and in throwing everyone else under the bus to focus on anything else.

Everything worked out well in the end for Darnold. And not only did he cement himself as a highly productive quarterback over the last two seasons, but he's also a pretty nice guy, too.