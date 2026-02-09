Shannon Sharpe affirmed what Panthers fans painfully knew about Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold's remarkable journey from draft bust to Super Bowl winner is now complete. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback wasn't flawless by any stretch against the New England Patriots, but he protected the football while leaning on the exceptional Seattle Seahawks defense to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Nobody thought this was possible once upon a time. It's a testament to his resolve, plowing forward in the face of adversity and embracing some harsh realities along the way. His perseverance has been rewarded, and the only way is up from here.

Darnold's redemption arc is an extraordinary tale. But for Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, the reasoning is pretty simple.

Sam Darnold's renaissance proves the Carolina Panthers and others failed him

Sharpe kept it plain when discussing Darnold's renaissance on his post-Super Bowl edition of Nightcap. Finding an organization that genuinely believed in his capabilities and provided him with the right environment to flourish has finally allowed the signal-caller to reach his pre-draft potential. And it's all systems go.

"He [Sam Darnold] needed someone who believed in him with a competent organization. " Shannon Sharpe

It's hard to argue with that statement, especially given where Darnold spent the early years of his NFL career. His early development was severely mismanaged by the New York Jets and then-head coach Adam Gase. The former USC star was then traded to the Panthers for a package that included a second-round pick and more.

Nobody needs reminding about how Darnold fared in Carolina. Matt Rhule was too busy fighting to save his job to properly focus on his growth. The options around him were subpar, and the cracks began to show early on. The Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield, but he didn't last long either.

Rhule was fired. Darnold showed signs of life down the stretch in 2022 under the guidance of interim head coach Steve Wilks, but getting a new deal in Carolina was not an option. Three seasons later, he's got a ring and has gone a long way toward silencing his doubters for good.

This should be a lesson for all teams. Some players develop faster than others. Teams are quick to move on from quarterbacks when the early returns aren't there, but the environment in which they are placed is critical. When that's unstable or senior figures are hanging by a thread, it doesn't take long for things to unravel.

The Panthers are on a sounder footing now. But if they'd have got their own house in order before trading for Darnold, this might have happened a lot sooner.