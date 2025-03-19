Standout draft prospect issues emphatic come-and-get-me plea to Panthers

It was no surprise to see a strong contingent from the Carolina Panthers at South Carolina's pro day. The team has a strong connection with players from the program. One gifted prospect is hoping to add his name to the long list of ex-Gamecocks plying their trade at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers spent heavily in free agency on the defensive side of the football. Dan Morgan laid his cards on the table during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine and was a man of his word. Not sealing the deal for defensive lineman Milton Williams represented an early blow, but Carolina added proven performers at all three levels to enhance the options at Ejiro Evero's disposal.

Although there is still money to spend, attention is slowly turning to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Panthers have nine selections currently, so there's a good chance Morgan can find some instant-impact prospects and development projects capable of bolstering depth.

Morgan, together with several other key front-office figures and coaches, ran the rule over South Carolina hopefuls this week. It's a well the Panthers have identified early in recent drafts with Xavier Legette and Jaycee Horn both first-round picks from the nearby program. Could the same happen again this time around?

Nick Emmanwori wants to join his old college teammates on the Carolina Panthers

Nick Emmanwori wasn't shy in outlining his desire to link up with his old teammates in Charlotte when probed by Mike Kaye from the Charlotte Observer. The standout safety stated he would love to join the Panthers if given the chance. He also revealed he remains closely in touch with both Horn and Legette, acknowledging the impact the NFC South club has had within the Gamecocks' set-up over the years.

"Always, man. X [Xavier Legette] and Jaycee [Horn] was my guys. Talk to them almost every other week, every month. The Panthers, man, they have a huge impact on us out here. They just got Rico Dowdle, so they've got a real Gamecock squad over there. And hopefully, they come and pick me up too. That'd be cool." Nick Emmanwori

Emmanwori is arguably the best safety prospect emerging from the college ranks this year. He's got the size, speed, and instincts to make a difference from the moment he steps onto the field. This also solves a need for the Panthers opposite Moehrig within their secondary.

Adding Emmanwori into the mix comes with significant intrigue attached. Having people he knows in the locker room is only going to smooth his transition in this scenario. However, this probably doesn't come into the discussion without a trade down from No. 8 overall.

The top 10 seems a little rich for Emmanwori despite the obvious athletic attributes he brings to the table. He'd love to join the Panthers, but the chances of him being around when Carolina goes on the clock at No. 57 overall in the second round are non-existent.

If Morgan finds a willing partner to trade back and stockpile additional assets, it becomes more realistic. But positional value and the prospects who could be around at No. 8 mean this is a non-starter without moving back.

Emmanwori would help considerably. The Panthers also need a dynamic presence at the defensive second level and more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young. It's a fine tightrope for Morgan to walk, especially considering he got mixed returns from his first draft class in 2024.

But if there is genuine conviction regarding Emmanwori's potential, it would be foolish to completely dismiss the possibility at this juncture.

