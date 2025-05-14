Surprise Panthers rookie earns Dave Canales’ stamp of approval

The Carolina Panthers came out of the 2025 NFL Draft with credit. Dan Morgan found some immediate difference-makers who could assist from Day 1. There's also a growing sense that the franchise has finally hit on some late-round picks if they transition well over the summer.

Second-year head coach Dave Canales agrees, highlighting one unheralded prospect who might come to the fore much sooner than anticipated.

Carolina Panthers like what they see from Mitchell Evans so far

The Panthers will give tight end Mitchell Evans every chance to carve out a role for himself right out of the gate. Canales believes his versatility and ability to do everything well are traits that can benefit his offensive strategy, both in the short and long term. It's a lot to ask in Year 1, but confidence is high that these lofty expectations can be met if specific areas of his game are polished accordingly.

"What carries over from the film is just a really versatile guy. So whether it was the individual drills, going through blocking with Pat [McPherson], the footwork stuff, you know, and then just being a reliable target, you know, he's a really smooth mover in his routes, plays compact at the top. So I think just all those things—we just felt like a really well-rounded, clean football player, you know, and certainly fits into what we do." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Evans hasn't joined the Panthers to make up the numbers. The No. 163 overall selection wants to be involved immediately and help this improving franchise take the next step. Given that there is only Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble as viable competition for reps, early involvement is a bold yet attainable objective where the former Notre Dame standout is concerned.

Nobody should expect Evans to be the second coming of perennial Pro Bowler Greg Olsen, but his ability to get open over short-to-intermediate routes and his willingness as a blocker should serve him well. His body control allows him to catch under pressure effectively. Any further growth could see him become another reliable target for quarterback Bryce Young to depend upon.

The Panthers will bring Evans along gradually. They have Tremble and Sanders to pick up the slack if some extra time to develop is required. But don't be surprised if the first-year pro does enough to earn Canales' trust quickly.

This represents a tremendous landing spot for Evans. Seizing every opportunity and proving he belongs will be rewarded.

And don't be surprised if Evans becomes a surprise that most teams don't see coming in 2025.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis