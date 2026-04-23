Tetairoa McMillan just said something that should terrify the entire NFL

Tetairoa McMillan's first NFL campaign went better than even the Carolina Panthers were expecting. The wide receiver ran away with the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, providing quarterback Bryce Young with a legitimate No. 1 option in the passing game when it was needed most.

And the pass-catcher's recent comments should be enough to terrify the entire league.

The Panthers didn't overthink McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan took the best prospect available, and Carolina was rewarded handsomely. Superstardom beckons, and things could get ever scarier after some hard yards throughout the offseason.

Tetairoa McMillan's admission means his Carolina Panthers' ceiling is nowhere close to being reached

McMillan admitted that he couldn't play at his preferred weight last season. The rigors of an NFL campaign meant whatever he did, the pounds couldn't be piled on. Things look different now. He feels stronger, more powerful, which makes him quicker and even more explosive.

"So, I wasn't used to playing that small, I felt pretty weak. I didn't have my power back, so that was pretty much the main focus this offseason for me.

"The weight that I'm at now is what I've normally been at in college, so kind of just used to it, got my power back, which allows me to be faster, stronger, so my focus was more in the weight room, strength, diet, and stuff like that."

Consider that a warning. And everyone outside of Carolina should be worrying.

McMillan was a force to be reckoned with last season. The fact that he was not playing at full strength is even more frightening. After some adjustments to his diet and plenty of time in the weight room, there is just no telling what the Arizona product might be capable of.

The Panthers are looking to add more to the receiver room. McMillan and Jalen Coker are an impactful tandem, but there are too many concerns about the rest to stand pat. Morgan will address this in the draft, but no matter who arrives, Carolina's alpha dog is firmly established.

There is a lot to like about McMillan's chances of entering the truly elite category as his career unfolds. He's only going to get better with additional experience, and the player clearly feels like he can be a more imposing physical threat. It's early days, of course, but the confidence is evidently oozing from the wideout.

And if McMillan can build on this positive trajectory as the summer progresses, he will be a real problem when competitive action commences.