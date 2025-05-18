Tetairoa McMillan could be spark Panthers need to rise as NFC dark horse

Tetairoa McMillan has the talent and swagger capable of taking the Carolina Panthers by storm. One NFL analyst believes Dave Canales' offense could be a dangerous proposition to overcome if the rookie wide receiver hits the ground running in 2025.

Big things are expected of McMillan. The Panthers ignored some outstanding defensive prospects to take the former Arizona standout at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's the only rookie from this class to sign with the Jordan Brand. That's a lot of pressure, but the player is ready for the moment in no uncertain terms.

Tetairoa McMillan projected to make Carolina Panthers' offense dangerous in 2025

If McMillan can add his name to the long list of top 10 wide receivers who made outstanding contributions as rookies, the better Carolina's chances will be. Brent Sobleski from The Bleacher Report agrees, stating the Panthers will be a formidable adversary if he thrives and others, especially quarterback Bryce Young, also show enough improvements to meet the end of their respective bargains.

"The selection of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with this year's eighth overall pick was the most notable move. The 6'4", 212-pound McMillan creates a ripple effect among the Panthers' wide receiver corps. The group is now deeper because players like Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette are pushed down a notch, thus improving depth and the amount of options at [Bryce] Young's disposal. Obviously, McMillan needs to be a consistent presence as a No. 1 target for this to work. Also, Young must showed continued improvement. If those two things happen, the Panthers can be a dangerous opponent." Brent Sobleski

McMillan is well aware of the stakes. Being a high-end pick and getting almost $27 million guaranteed on his rookie deal brings added weight to his shoulders. It won't take long for critics to emerge if he doesn't show enough, but his self-confidence and legitimate playmaking ability represent a tremendous foundation from which to build a successful career.

This is also going to help Young enormously. He's got the stable offensive line. He's got a productive ground game alongside him in the backfield. Now, he's potentially got a genuine No. 1 receiver to go to on key down and distances.

If McMillan can become a difference-maker, Xavier Legette improves, Jalen Coker builds on his rookie flashes, and Adam Thielen remains a productive possession receiver, that'll be a wideout foursome the likes of which Carolina hasn't had for years.

And if Young builds on a promising end to the 2024 campaign, it's all systems go.

