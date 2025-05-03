These 5 Panthers players just got replaced (whether they know it or not)

Dan Morgan harbors no emotional attachment to his roster construction. That's the only way he believes the Carolina Panthers can emerge from the NFL abyss and into contention during his long-term plan for sustained growth.

It won't please anybody, but it's a small price to pay for progress.

The Panthers entered phase two of Morgan's ambitious project this offseason. There were obvious needs to fill, but there was at least continuity in the prominent positions of power. Carolina also saw enough from quarterback Bryce Young over the second half of 2024 to build around the promising signal-caller throughout the recruitment period.

Morgan stopped at nothing. He turned over every stone to improve the squad while maintaining future financial flexibility. Free agency was the start, with more pieces coming into place during the 2025 NFL Draft and undrafted free agency.

Things look more balanced, although additional reinforcements in the secondary and at the defensive second level would be wise. Morgan knows what's required, and fans have complete confidence he'll do what's needed to solidify the team's chances.

There will be casualties. With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who just got replaced (whether they know it or not).

Carolina Panthers players who just got replaced (whether they know it or not)

Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB

The Carolina Panthers needed to tweak their running back options this offseason. Miles Sanders' release ahead of time and Jonathon Brooks' second torn ACL on the same knee he injured in college dictated as much. Rico Dowdle joined in free agency, but Dan Morgan had another in mind during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carolina selected Trevor Etienne at No. 114 overall. The former Georgia standout's had some troubles with injury himself, but there's a lot to like about his patient yet explosive running style coupled with ever-improving pass protection.

The younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has the scope to impact the rotation alongside Chuba Hubbard and Dowdle immediately. Dave Canales wants to run the football first, which opens things up in the passing game. If the fourth-round pick transitions smoothly, this has the makings of a productive trio working behind an exceptional offensive line.

Etienne's arrival wasn't the best news for Raheem Blackshear. The dual-threat signed a one-year deal to remain in Carolina this offseason, but it'll take a monumental effort to make the 53-man roster despite gaining Pro Bowl consideration as a kick returner last time around.