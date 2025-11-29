These Panthers won’t make it past December (and everyone knows it)

The Carolina Panthers are still in the NFC South title hunt with five games remaining. Just how much longer that remains the case is undetermined, but general manager Dan Morgan's ambitious plans for long-term growth are on the correct path.

There's a chance for Carolina to bolster its claims for contention during Morgan's third offseason at the helm. Money is relatively tight unless the necessary sacrifices are made, but with a bounty of draft picks once again, the front office leader should have enough to make the enhancements needed next spring.

Unfortunately, this will be the end of the road for some. With this in mind, here are four Panthers who are unlikely to be part of the team's plans when the 2025 campaign concludes.

These Carolina Panthers won’t make it past December, and everyone knows it

D.J. Wonnum - OLB

The Panthers haven't gotten much from D.J. Wonnum this season, which is immensely disappointing when one considers the flashes displayed by the veteran edge rusher over the second half of 2024. With his contract up for renewal next year, there is little chance Carolina keeps him around.

Wonnum hasn't registered a sack this season, and his gap discipline against the run is poor. That's a dangerous combination, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him depart when the time comes.

Hunter Renfrow - WR

The Panthers brought Hunter Renfrow onto the active roster after trading Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. He got a good run early in the campaign, but the Pro Bowler has quickly become a non-factor as Carolina moves forward with its youth movement.

Renfrow deserves credit for coming back, but at least in Carolina, this is probably the end of the road.

Austin Corbett - OL

It's been another rollercoaster season for interior offensive lineman Austin Corbett. He lost his starting center job due to injury. Even though he's now back, the former Nevada standout is quickly becoming a weak link as others on the protection flourish.

Corbett's powers have waned; there is no getting away from that. This offseason represents a good time for the Panthers and the player to go their separate ways.

Nick Scott - S

Nick Scott is an easy target for fans. Most believe he got the chance to stick around thanks to his relationship with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and nothing more. The veteran safety earned a starting gig and has picked up relatively positively after a sluggish start to the campaign. That should not prevent the Panthers from finding a younger, more dynamic alternative to go alongside Tre'von Moehrig in 2026.

They might already have it in rookie Lathan Ransom. Regardless, moving on from Scott seems increasingly likely.