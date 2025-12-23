Todd Bowles made a damning Panthers admission and got laughed off the field

The Carolina Panthers managed to get over the line for a pivotal victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to seize control of the NFC South with two games remaining. And visiting head coach Todd Bowles' postgame quote proved how completely he misjudged the team that took their place at the division's summit.

Tampa Bay has had Carolina's number for the best part of five years. First, it was Tom Brady. Then, it was Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers viewed the Panthers as inferior, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed before the clash. They were mistaken, and the team's playoff fate is no longer in their hands as a result.

It wasn't easy for the Panthers, but they did just enough. Rightfully, questions were asked about the Buccaneers' offensive strategy in the game's closing moments, which led to a game-sealing interception from fourth-round rookie safety Lathan Ransom.

Todd Bowles underestimated the Carolina Panthers, and he paid for it

When probed about why the Buccaneers ran the football so frequently, Bowles has a damning omission. He believed that the formula worked well last year, so they did the same again.

"We didn’t HAVE to get [30 rushes]. It was a formula that worked last year. Last year we had 41 and 38 rushes against ‘em." Todd Bowles

The problem, as all Panthers fans are aware, is that this is not the same porous run defense as last season.

They have improved significantly in this discipline. The return of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown from injury, moving A'Shawn Robinson to the nose tackle position, and the additions of Tershawn Wharton (when healthy) and Bobby Brown II have entirely changed their fortunes in the trenches. Either Bowles didn't read the room, or he completely botched his game plan.

The NFL is a year-to-year league. Bowles ran it back wth the same approach, and he paid the price. The Buccaneers still managed 169 rushing yards on the ground from 33 carries, but these stats were padded by Mayfield's scrambles in key moments. Aside from that, the Panthers had the upper hand, and it was just enough to keep them in the fight to come through in the clutch.

This should be a rude awakening for Bowles. It's not the same Panthers team. They have all the momentum, and although Tampa Bay has homefield advantage in Week 18, the coach should know his squad is going to get pushed every step of the way.

And if the Panthers see things through, Bowles' seat is going to get warmer than ever.