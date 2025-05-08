Top analyst trashes Bryce Young’s new weapon with brutal assessment

Bryce Young made remarkable strides when all hope seemed lost over the second half of 2024. One league analyst questioned whether the Carolina Panthers had done enough to put their signal-caller in the best position to thrive further this time around.

The Panthers had to prioritize their historically bad defense. There was no other option after Ejiro Evero's unit capitulated, no matter the standard of opposition. Dan Morgan didn't completely neglect Young, bringing in some potential difference-makers during the draft to compensate for their lack of free-agent acquisitions.

Things are looking up, and hopes are high among the fanbase that the new additions can make their presence felt. The Panthers also need Adam Thielen to maintain his exceptional production despite his advancing years. If Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker build on their rookie flashes, the better Carolina's chances will be.

NFL analyst throws doubt on Carolina Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan pick

Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports doubted whether the Panthers have enough in the receiver room to help Young reach another level next season. The analyst acknowledged that the Heisman Trophy winner's resurgence was encouraging, but he didn't believe first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan would move the needle all that much when it comes to shove.

"The quarterback certainly looked more comfortable to close Year 2, which is hugely encouraging. But if it's a substantial leap we're expecting this time around, are we sure a rookie possession receiver is the secret ingredient? Remember, before Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers kind of tried this with Xavier Legette in 2024." Cody Benjamin

Calling McMillan a possession receiver is a stretch. The former Arizona standout doesn't have the top-end speed of some, but he's a slick mover with dependable hands and exceptional prowess when it comes to contested catches. He'll open things up offensively, especially when Young needs a big play or something extravagant in a crucial moment.

The Panthers have complete faith that McMillan will become a legitimate No. 1 target for Young. They honed in on the prospect relatively early during their pre-draft assessments. Morgan considered trade-down offers, but nothing came about that was worthy of moving off the gifted pass-catcher.

Being a top-10 pick comes with added pressure. Fans and analysts alike are expecting immediate returns from McMillan. He cannot do it alone, but it would be a big disappointment if he couldn't make an immediate difference to Carolina's passing options.

Benjamin's assessment was extremely harsh. But it adds more fuel to McMillan's fire heading into his first year in a professional environment.

