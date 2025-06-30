Top Panthers defender is still unemployed entering training camp

The Carolina Panthers' injection of youth across their edge-rushing room left Jadeveon Clowney surplus to requirements. And the former No. 1 pick is still searching for alternative employment.

Clowney was a solid performer during his one season in Carolina. He was one of the very few players to emerge with any credit and became a strong leadership presence in the locker room, particularly during some difficult times. Unfortunately for the veteran, Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis decided that the salary no longer met the production.

This blindsided Clowney, who thought the Panthers should have cut ties sooner before preparations for the 2025 campaign began. They hadn't secured Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft by then, so they had every right to retain the South Carolina product until they had the options needed to replace him.

Jadeveon Clowney still searching for the right fit after Carolina Panthers release

Although disappointing, the Panthers are being run with a business-first mindset these days. The cap savings involved with Clowney's early release were too tempting to ignore. But make no mistake, the edge rusher still believes there is plenty of good football left in the tank.

Even so, Clowney remains on the proverbial scrap heap with just a few short weeks remaining until training camps around the league get underway. He's a proven performer who knows how to prepare, so transitioning to a new environment should be relatively straightforward. But the sooner he signs somewhere, the better.

It would be surprising if inquiries about Clowney's services haven't already been made. He's got the luxury of trying to find the right fit for now, and he would prefer to be on a contending team at this late stage of his playing career. That's the best-case scenario, but it might also lead potentially interested parties in different directions.

It'll be interesting to see where Clowney ends up. Some sections of the fan base wanted to keep him around as a solid vet capable of guiding Carolina's young pass-rushers through their pivotal early transition. That wasn't the case, so it's a waiting game until a suitable offer from an intriguing team arrives.

As for the Panthers? They're moving forward with the quartet of D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Scourton, and Umanmielen. That's got promise, but the pressure is on to meet expectations with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero firmly on the hot seat.

Clowney will get a job eventually. Where that'll be is still, surprisingly, to be determined.

