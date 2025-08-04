Training camp is begging Panthers to make obvious roster decision they won't

Head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan probably have a good lay of the land regarding their roster currently. The Carolina Panthers look stronger across the board, but there are some tough decisions upcoming with final cuts due in just a few short weeks.

Training camp is providing clues. Joint practices and preseason games are other challenges that those looking for roster spots need to navigate effectively. The Panthers will reward players who prove their worth, but accomplishing this feat is a different challenge entirely.

There is one obvious decision staring Carolina in the face. However, it's one they are unlikely to make.

For now, at least.

Carolina Panthers will stay patient with Lathan Ransom despite seamless transition

Morgan rightfully prioritized defensive reinforcements this offseason. Ejiro Evero is on the hot seat, but the Panthers believe his 3-4 base scheme can reap the required rewards once the playing personnel is upgraded accordingly.

Carolina's primary focus centered on the trenches. Morgan also made a big splash on the backend, signing free-agent safety Tre'von Moehrig to provide the tone-setting presence that was sorely lacking during the previous campaign. Still, there is some doubt around just who is going to be starting alongside him in 2025.

The smart money suggests that former undrafted free-agent Demani Richardson will get the nod initially. He demonstrated some impressive flashes last season when called upon, and this experience has served him well if his progress this summer is any indication. Nick Scott is a veteran special-teamer, but nothing more. There's also the presence of fourth-round pick Lathan Ransom to factor into the equation.

Ransom came into the franchise on the back of winning a college football national championship at Ohio State. The defensive back built on this positive momentum, and it wasn't long before Evero started to give him some looks with the first-string defense.

Some fans want Ransom to be the Week 1 starter next to Moehrig. But the Panthers will take their time before placing significant responsibilities on his shoulders.

Richardson should get the first chance, although one couldn't dismiss the possibility of Carolina adding another safety if the right fit becomes available before competitive action begins. Ransom won't be an afterthought by any stretch of the imagination, but acquiring a core special-teams role while being a key backup initially seems like the most realistic course of action.

But if Richardson (or anyone else) doesn't meet the required standard, that's when Ransom will step in. And don't be surprised if he makes the position his own if given the opportunity.

