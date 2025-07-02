Training camp might be now or never for this Panthers depth chart regular

There are high stakes attached to several key Carolina Panthers figures at this summer's training camp. For one depth chart regular, the time to showcase the dependability that made him great once upon a time has arrived.

It's been a luckless few seasons for Austin Corbett. The productive offensive lineman was a fantastic addition to the Panthers in 2022 free agency. Unfortunately, an injury in the regular-season finale sparked off a chain of events that left his prospects hanging in the balance.

Corbett's last three seasons have all ended prematurely. Things looked promising for the player last year after making a successful transition to the center position. But again, a torn bicep cut his campaign short after just five games.

Health is key for Austin Corbett in pursuit of Carolina Panthers' starting role

That took his tally to just nine appearances in two seasons. Some fans thought that might be the end of Corbett in Carolina, especially considering how well Cade Mays performed in his absence. However, the Panthers were not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Corbett got a new one-year deal this offseason. That was a big confidence boost, one that the player appreciated. It doesn't come with any guarantees, so a rousing effort from the former second-round pick is needed this offseason to cement his status in the starting lineup.

Dave Canales will let Corbett and Mays fight it out for the No. 1 job. This is all part of Carolina's ambition to raise competition, which is always the desired way to enhance standards across the board. The best players will play, and that's no different in this instance.

Staying healthy is key for Corbett. He's the superior player, but proving dependable on the health front will ultimately determine his fate. If the same complications and bad luck emerge, at least the Panthers have a sound contingency plan in Mays.

Nobody would deny that Corbett has earned a little bit of good fortune after a mentally draining series of injuries and recoveries. If he builds back confidence and shows no limitations, which is the hope based on encouraging signs over Carolina's offseason program, he'll be the missing piece of the Panthers' offensive line puzzle.

And make no mistake, this represents the best possible outcome for Corbett and the Panthers in 2025.

